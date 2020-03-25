Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
In this current time of social distancing, many of us are finding creative ways to solve problems we would typically leave our houses for. While many tasks are easy to tackle at home, maintaining your hair color isn't always one of them.
If you're looking for some inspiration, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards took to her Instagram story on Sunday to show off her at-home hair dye routine, and it's surprisingly simple.
Richards says she's been dealing with gray hair since she was 25, and she reaches for an affordable box of hair dye when her roots need a touch-up.
"I do it myself quite often," Richards said in the Instagram story, which was captured and shared by Page Six. "Pamela, who does my hair sometimes, if she’s busy or whatever, I just do it myself. I use this Clairol 10-minute root touch-up."
Clairol Nice' N Easy Root Touch Up
This kit by Clairol is designed to cover gray roots in 10 minutes and should last up to three weeks after application. The kit comes with a handy application brush, color activating lotion, permanent color creme and a bowl — all of which Richards used in her Instagram story.
Richards isn't the only one obsessed with this product. Target shoppers are also raving about the product, 88% of reviewers saying they would recommend it.
"I use this color regularly," wrote a verified Target purchaser. "It does a great job of matching roots and matches salon color very well."
"I use this monthly and I wouldn't use any other hair color," raved another Target reviewer. "It is so simple to use ... You just mix the two tubes in the box in the small dish and use the color brush that is included. Just 'paint' it on and wait just 10 min and rinse it out. So easy! It really (does) cover grays with ease."
For others, this is their go-to solution for in-between salon appointments.
"My hair grows fast, so I have to do roots every two weeks or so," wrote another reviewer. "I use Root Touch Up for those in-between salon visits, and it works great and so easy to apply."
This at-home remedy just might come in handy if you're in need of a way to look your best without going to the salon.
