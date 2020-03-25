Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

In this current time of social distancing, many of us are finding creative ways to solve problems we would typically leave our houses for. While many tasks are easy to tackle at home, maintaining your hair color isn't always one of them.

If you're looking for some inspiration, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards took to her Instagram story on Sunday to show off her at-home hair dye routine, and it's surprisingly simple.

Richards says she's been dealing with gray hair since she was 25, and she reaches for an affordable box of hair dye when her roots need a touch-up.

"I do it myself quite often," Richards said in the Instagram story, which was captured and shared by Page Six. "Pamela, who does my hair sometimes, if she’s busy or whatever, I just do it myself. I use this Clairol 10-minute root touch-up."