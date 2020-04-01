The surprisingly easy way Teri Hatcher dyes her gray hair at home

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Many hair salons are temporarily closed for business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which means many people — including celebrities — are starting to search for easy ways to bring beauty treatments to their homes.
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards shared her favorite drugstore hair dye while actress Halle Berry showed off how to DIY a facial. Now, Teri Hatcher is also revealing how she takes care of her hair at home while practicing social distancing.
The 55-year-old actress posted an Instagram video on March 25 where she showed her followers how she colors her gray roots from the comfort of her own bathroom.
"Many, many, many years ago when I was doing 'Desperate Housewives,' I started dyeing my gray roots myself because I didn't have time to go to the salon," Hatcher said in the 15-minute video.
Though she said she's been dyeing her hair at home for years with brands like Clairol and Garnier, Hatcher decided to switch things up and try the brand Madison Reed for the first time — and she was impressed with the results.
Madison Reed Permanent Hair Color Kit
Hatcher used the brand's permanent dye kit, which comes with all the supplies you need: the actual cream dye, a bottle of color activator, a barrier cream to protect your skin, a cleansing wipe to remove unwanted color, a color-safe shampoo and conditioner sample and a protective cap and gloves. Hatcher applied the dye to her roots for 30 minutes, then applied to the rest of her hair for an additional five minutes.
"I might be a new Madison Reed fan," Hatcher said while admiring her new color. "The shampoo and the conditioner when you rinse it out in the shower felt particularly luxurious ... I think it looks pretty healthy."
According to Madison Reed, its dyes are formulated without ammonia, resorcinol, parabens, and gluten. The creamy dye formula includes argan oil, keratin and ginseng root to help protect and condition hair.
Once she washed the dye out, Hatcher revealed her surprisingly simple at-home styling routine. She starts with a few spritzes of the Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray for a bit of extra volume.
Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray
She then applies both the Leonor Greyl Sérum De Soie Sublimateur, which includes vegetable oils and silk proteins to nourish and soften hair.
Leonor Greyl Sérum De Soie Sublimateur
Next up, she added a pump of the Madison Reed Tame Color Protecting Smoothing Cream for a bit of extra moisture before blow-drying and straightening her strands.
Madison Reed Tame Color Protecting Smoothing Cream
Between Hatcher's routine and Kyle Richards' go-to drugstore hair dye, celebrities are proving you don't have to spend top-dollar to maintain your hair while self-isolating!
