The surprisingly easy way Teri Hatcher dyes her gray hair at home

Many hair salons are temporarily closed for business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which means many people — including celebrities — are starting to search for easy ways to bring beauty treatments to their homes.

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards shared her favorite drugstore hair dye while actress Halle Berry showed off how to DIY a facial. Now, Teri Hatcher is also revealing how she takes care of her hair at home while practicing social distancing.

The 55-year-old actress posted an Instagram video on March 25 where she showed her followers how she colors her gray roots from the comfort of her own bathroom.

"Many, many, many years ago when I was doing 'Desperate Housewives,' I started dyeing my gray roots myself because I didn't have time to go to the salon," Hatcher said in the 15-minute video.

Though she said she's been dyeing her hair at home for years with brands like Clairol and Garnier, Hatcher decided to switch things up and try the brand Madison Reed for the first time — and she was impressed with the results.