With salons closed for the time being and hair dye flying off the shelves, many of us are having to let our gray hair shine whether we like it or not. It turns out even celebrities are facing incoming gray roots, but Eva Longoria might just have the solution: L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up.
The actress shared an Instagram video on Tuesday showing how she uses the spray to hide her gray roots. Though Longoria is currently a spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris, the before and after results are undeniably impressive.
She starts the video by showing how her roots have been growing out during this time of social distancing.
"If you've been following me, you know I've been going gray," Longoria said before picking up a bottle of the spray. "This thing is awesome because it has a little nozzle that makes it really specific."
Longoria then applies a few sprays to her roots and along her hairline, which she says only took "like 10 seconds." According to the brand, the concealing spray temporarily provides coverage until your next shampoo.
She also pointed out that the product doesn't transfer to her skin, so it's safe to use after applying makeup. Longoria's famous friends were also impressed with the results, with stars such as Wilmer Valderrama and Olivia Munn sharing their love in the comments section.
"This is a must-have!!!" Serena Williams exclaimed in the comments.
L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up
Reviewers seem to be loving it as well, as over 1,600 verified Amazon customers have left this affordable product a five-star review.
"I have dark hair, and a lot of gray around my forehead and temple areas, so any gray hairs are beyond obvious," a verified buyer wrote. "Once they start to peek out, I use this product and I can last another couple weeks before coloring."
Some reviewers say it's not only great for root touch-ups, but also for filling in thin patches of hair.
"This stuff is pretty awesome! It gets me by in-between color appointments and covers gray in seconds," a verified reviewer wrote. "I also use it to fill in my thinning areas which makes a huge, instant difference."
So if you don't have time for a full hair dye routine like Longoria's former "Desperate Housewives" co-star Teri Hatcher, the L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up might get you by in the meantime.
