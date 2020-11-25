Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You don't have to wait until the season is almost over to get the best deals on winter clothes. Ahead of Black Friday, big name retailers are offering discounts on products across the board, and that includes plenty of markdowns for cold weather essentials.

Whether you're staying cozy inside, traveling to a snowy destination or simply need to replace your worn-out coat, we rounded up the best sales on winter clothing to shop right now. To quickly find the Black Friday clothing deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Black Friday deals on coats and jackets

The coat with a cult following is nearly 40% off right now courtesy of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It features a down filling and soft plush interior. If you haven’t gotten your hands on this popular coat yet, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal right now.

If you’re looking for a lightweight option that will work for winter layering, this cute corduroy jacket fits the bill. It will look good with nearly any outfit and the inner Sherpa lining will keep you cozy.

Made with recycled plastic, you'll feel good about this purchase. Available in three colors, score an additional 10% off this chic puffer with the code GAPFRIDAY.

You can score this winter staple for just $39 right now from Macy’s. It features a water-resistant coating and can easily be folded down to fit in a bag or suitcase.

J. Crew’s most popular women’s coat now comes in a mini size for kids, and you can get it at a 50% discount with the code EARLY. With a touch of leopard print in the hood and a sleek design, your little one will look super stylish in the cozy coat.

You can get this super warm jacket for less than the cost of a Postmates delivery. The wind-resistant shell and ThermoCloud filling keeps the heat in and the cold out, so you'll never feel chilly.

With a hood and plenty of pockets, any man will appreciate having this coat in their closet this season. Get it now from Macy’s for nearly 70% off.

For men looking for a sturdier option, this long puffer features a faux fur hood and quilted construction. You can get it through Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale for nearly 50% off.

Double your little one’s styling options with this reversible coat. It’s filled with recycled insulation that will keep them warm. It's also machine-washable, so you won’t have to worry about stains.

Black Friday deals on boots

2020 is the year of comfort, so it only makes sense that Uggs made a big comeback this year. These short booties are cozy, stylish and under $100 right now.

L.L. Bean’s Black Friday sale is here, and right now you can get 15% off their beloved Bean Boots with the code THANKS15. With a Sherpa lining and insulated footbed, it’s easy to see why they’re a fan favorite.

Every woman should have a good pair of Chelsea boots in their wardrobe, and this toughened up leather version is perfect for winter wear. The footbeds feature Cloudlift technology, so you’ll feel the comfort in each cushioned step. Get them now for 40% off with the code VERYMERRY.

Another iteration of the classic Chelsea boot, this waterproof option will have you ready to take on the rainy season. They're currently on sale for 20% off during Hunter’s Black Friday sale.

Whether your winter plans include plenty of hikes or romps in the snow, you’ll want to grab these boots for nearly 30% off right now. They’re waterproof and feature a ribbed sole for better traction on stormy days.

You don’t want to drop a chunk of cash on Uggs for your little one when you know they’ll be trekking them through slush and puddles. That’s why these $14 dupes from Target are the perfect option when they want a pair of comfy boots to match yours.

Black Friday deals on cold weather accessories

This super soft beanie is one of many cold weather accessories on sale at Madewell right now. You’ll want to wear this all season long, especially during Christmas light tours and morning strolls.

Anthropologie is currently offering 30% off their entire site for Black Friday. We're loving this fun and functional ear warmer, so swap your go-to beanie for this soft and sparkly option.

Don’t let the cold stop you from staying connected. These gloves feature tech-friendly tips on the thumbs and index fingers, so you can keep texting without freezing your fingers.

Soft, warm and adjustable, these cozy earmuffs check all the boxes. Not to mention, you can get them in multiple colors. You'll probably want to grab a few to be fully prepared for the season.

Black Friday deals on loungewear

Since we’re spending most of our time inside, having solid loungewear for winter is essential. Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is full of cozy outfits, but we’re eyeing this crewneck, now 50% off. The Sherpa pullover comes in black, grey or black.

Want a complete cozy outfit? Old Navy has you covered. Simple yet stylish, this sweatshirt is perfect for trips to the store or casual Zoom meetings. Pair it with these joggers, which come in blue, black or grey to match.

You can never have too many leggings, and this sustainable activewear brand has some of the most sought-after pairs. The classic compression leggings are currently 30% off as part of Girlfriend Collective’s sitewide sale. You’ll want to wear them for lounging, yoga and everything in between. (Believe me, I have three pairs and plan on getting a few more while they're discounted.)

The ribbed texture adds a more refined look to these sweatpants, so you can wear them just about anywhere. They’re under $40 right now during Athleta’s Black Friday sale.

Kids will love the super soft feel of this Sherpa, and you can grab it now from Gap for more than 50% off.

You’ve likely seen this brand all over Instagram, and while the higher prices might usually stop you from buying their cute sweats, sweatshirts and T-shirts, you can get select styles now for 25% off. This simple sweatshirt features a flattering mockneck cut and a boxy fit for a relaxed look.

Men can upgrade their favorite comfy sweats for this stylish option, now 50% off at Banana Republic.

You probably won’t be able to pull off wearing these outside the house, but we’d be remiss not to include a cozy holiday option in the roundup. Everyone in your family can match for movie nights and lazy days in these festive PJs.

Black Friday deals on sweaters

Choose from bold yellows and reds or neutral whites and browns for this classic mockneck sweater. Reviewers say it runs small, so size up for a more relaxed fit.

Nordstrom has an amazing deal on cashmere — and you can get this super comfy sweater for 40% off. You’ll want to grab a few since it’s rare to find a quality sweater for this low of a price!

No ugly holiday sweaters here! This festive option is simple and cute, so it’ll look great when paired with jeans or leggings. Get 50% off through Old Navy’s sale.

This cardigan was made for winter layering, and is currently 50% off at Madewell with the code VERYMERRY. Made with Italian yarn, you’ll getting the feel of a luxury sweater at a discounted price.

The shawl collared neckline gives this comfortable sweater a put-together look. It’s available in dark grey or burgundy.

Made with a cotton blend, this sweater provides the warmth and look of wool without the itchy feel. You’ll want to sport this sweater to any holiday event — and you can get it now for 50% off at Banana Republic.

Your little man will be ready for holiday dinners and small parties with this cable knit sweater. The material is super soft, so he won’t mind wearing it. Use code GAPFRIDAY for an extra 10% off.

