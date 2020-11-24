Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is almost here, and if you're looking to take advantage of the shopping holiday as a time to revamp your wardrobe, you're in luck. Madewell's Black Friday deals have finally landed — and the deals are almost too good.

Pretty much everything is for the taking both online and in stores, from cozy slippers to high-waisted jeans; all you have to do is use the code VERYMERRY at checkout to score up to 50% off. The deals just launched today and will only last until Nov. 26, so you might want to start your shopping now — we have a feeling some of these deals will go fast.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or have someone on your list that has a new piece of jewelry on their wish list this year, Madewell's Black Friday sale is the perfect place to get your holiday shopping done, and you can do it all online. Below, we rounded up some of the best deals on loungewear, denim and more, so you don't have to waste time searching.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:

Madewell Black Friday deals on bottoms

Made from a cozy knit blend merino wool–blend with tapered legs, these pull-on sweater pants were made for your work-from-home wardrobe. Thanks to Madewell's Black Friday sale, you can add them to your cart for 30% off of the original price.

If you're looking for comfort, you can snag these knit sweats on sale and throw in the matching top to complete the look. Both styles of the pant and matching pajama top are on sale for 30% off right now.

This "mom-jean" style fit features comfort stretch for a little more give. The flattering high-rise fit and raw hems make it the perfect vintage style to wear during any season.

Another high-rise pair with "magic" slimming pockets, this style is made with a super stretchy feel. The extra-comfy fit means you can wear them out or lounge on the couch without sacrificing comfort.

These flair jeans are perfect for pairing with your go-to boots, flats and anything in between. You can snag them on sale right now for 30% off to add this vintage style to your winter wardrobe.

These paperbag pants were already on sale, but thanks to Black Friday deals at Madewell, you can score them at an even bigger discount. They're available in 10 different sizes that are all on sale for 50% off.

The tapered fit of these jeans were meant to flatter curves and accentuate hourglass figures. Right now, you can catch them on sale for 30% off.

Nothing is easier to style than black jeans, and now you can save on this wardrobe essential thanks to a 30% markdown. While the super stretchy denim makes for a comfortable fit, the brand suggests ordering a size up since they run small.

Madewell Black Friday deals on sweaters

From the soft yarn to the rolled crewneck, there's plenty to love about this sweater — but you'll probably most love that it's on sale for 50% off right now. It's a Madewell bestseller with a 4.7-star rating.

Crafted from an alpaca blend, this sweater echoes the cozy look of cable knit sweaters in more than five colors. The scarlet style is the perfect sweater to sport for virtual holiday festivities this year — and you can score it for 30% off right now.

This bestseller is made from 100% recycled polyester for a feel that is as fluffy as it looks. You can save over $25 on this chic cardigan by purchasing it during Madewell's Black Friday sale.

Made with Italian yarn, this sweater typically costs more than $100, but you can take advantage of a 40% discount and add it to your cart for less than $70. The boxy fit makes it comfortable enough to wear on its own as a top or throw over a dress and wear as a cardigan during the colder months.

This oversize sweater was meant to be paired with your favorite pair of leggings or jeans for a comfortable yet put-together look. It's made from Madewell's coziest yarn for a feel so soft that you might not want to take it off.

The design of this top is chic enough to trick coworkers into thinking you put on a full outfit for the day, but it's comfortable enough for you to feel like you threw on a sweatshirt. It's available in two colors, vintage dahlia and green lane that are perfect for winter wear.

Madewell Black Friday deals on accessories

These bestselling hoops are on sale for just $11 thanks to a 50% markdown. You can layer them with smaller earrings or wear them on their own to complete any outfit.

Crafted of crocodile-stamped leather, this chic wallet boasts enough room to hold all of your essentials in both the interior and exterior pockets. It's already on sale for just $50, but an additional 30% discount means you can grab it for just $35.

An essential winter accessory, this beanie is what Madewell calls a "cozy hug for your head." It's made of merino wool and is just slouchy enough to stay in place.

Whether you want to use it as a shawl or an actual blanket, there is no judgment on this great deal! A 30% discount means you can add this top-rated scarf to your cart for just over $40.

Available in four colors, including true black, english saddle, true black brown and natural buff, this bestseller is versatile enough to sport on any occasion. It features a detachable shoulder strap and top handles, so you can bring it along for the day in the most convenient (and chic) fashion.

Select styles of this adorable headband are currently on sale for $15, but Madewell's Black Friday deals mean you can snag this accessory for just $8.

This crossbody is made of semi vegetable-tanned leather, a natural material. It features a zip closure and an extendable crossbody strap for convenience.

Madewell Black Friday deals on shoes

It might not come as a surprise that slippers are the hottest footwear this season. This pair features a recycled sherpa upper for a cozy feel — but you can only grab them online for 30% off.

Thanks to a 50% discount, you can snag these fashionable slippers for less than $20! They can make for the perfect stocking stuffer, but we won't blame you if you grab a pair for yourself, too.

Ankle booties might not be the most comfortable piece of footwear in your closet, but this pair from Madewell boasts their CloudLift padding for a plush feel. All three styles of the boot are on sale right now, so you can enjoy an additional 30% off on the lowest-price style.

Madewell Black Friday deals on outerwear

Between the sherpa fleece and the quarter-zip look, there's a lot to love about this jacket — and you'll love the savings, too. This bestseller is on sale for 30% off right now, so whether you prefer the white fleece or the creamy pink style, you can catch them at a discount.

This jacket boasts eco-friendly insulation that is made from a 100% recycled down alternative. It's meant to give you a little extra warmth on chilly days when you're not quite ready to throw on your winter coat.

This deal is a two-in-one! Not only is this jacket fully reversible, but it also comes with its own detachable scarf. Even better? You can save more than $50 on it right now.

Styled like a shirt but as warm as a jacket, this shirt-jacket is meant for wearing both indoors and outside. This online exclusive is on sale for 40% off right now as part of Madewell's Black Friday sale event.

