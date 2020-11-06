You can get 30% off everything at Old Navy right now — here's what to buy

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're looking to stock up on seasonal essentials or upgrade your loungewear, you do not want to miss Old Navy's Friends & Family sale.

The popular brand is currently offering 30% off almost everything in the store and online—no code needed! Cardmembers, meanwhile, can score 50% off their purchase. Grab everything now, because the discount ends tonight.

If you need help making a quick decision on what to buy, we've compiled a list of the items you won't want to miss. Find all of the best deals on must-haves for the holiday season, so you can get your shopping out of the way now before it's time to celebrate.

Deals for women

This soft sweatshirt will be your new WFH staple. Choose between a variety of color options like this forest green, a seasonal cranberry or a fun leopard print.

The mock neck sweater is super flattering since it provides the same coverage as a turtleneck but is less restrictive. This basic is great for wearing on its own or pairing with your favorite jacket.

Putting on jeans can feel like a huge chore when you spend most of your time in loungewear, but you'll want to live in this retro pair. The soft denim is super comfortable and stretches to fit your shape. Multiple reviewers suggest sizing down, as they run big.

This dress is super versatile and can be dressed up for a small holiday party or down for a casual dinner. Flowy and flattering, it will be your new go-to for a night out.

The tie dye trend is still going strong and this colorful sweatshirt is a super cute way to rock it. If that's not your thing, they have plenty of solid color options to choose from.

Add the matching leggings to your cart for a complete lounge set. These two pieces look so good together, you won't hesitate to wear your sweats everywhere you go.

Whether you're streaming, working out or on a coffee run, these leggings will carry you through the day. The light compression holds you in and sculpts to your shape, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry during intense sweat sessions. Plus it has a pocket to fit your phone—who doesn't love that?

This scoop neck bra provides a good level of support that won't leave you hanging during spin sessions or strength training. Wear it on its own with leggings or under a workout top.

Gear up for colder temps with this stylish coat. The cozy fabric has a wool-like feel and reviewers say that it could pass for a designer option.

Another cold weather staple, this trendy sherpa jacket comes in a variety of colors including bright red, white and baby blue. Throw it on to liven up any outfit.

Deals for men

Last year may have been the year of the cable knit sweater (thanks Chris Evans), but this classic wardrobe staple will never go out of style. You'll look sleek in this cotton-blend sweater. Plus, it's machine washable so there's no fuss when it comes to cleaning.

Both men and women will love this classic sweatshirt. It features a super cool retro NASA graphic on the front and back, along with the dates of major space launches (so you'll get a history lesson too!).

While this jacket is more of an investment than most things on this list, it's worth it. Thanks to the "move-with-you" fabric, you'll never want to take it off. You can rock the timeless look in charcoal or camel.

This 1/4-zip will take you through the winter. Made with warm sherpa fleece, you'll want to order it in all four color options.

Men will love these top-rated chinos. They're stylish enough to wear to holiday parties yet comfortable enough to wear around the house — at least when you decide to change out of your sweatpants.

Another soon-to-be wardrobe staple, this plaid shirt comes in a variety of color options. Stick with black and white for a classic look or go with the red tartan to make it seasonal.

These sweatpants are made to be worn outside the house (score!). They're designed with breathable fleece that will keep you warm, but won't leave you dripping in sweat. Plus they have two large side pockets, so you can keep everything you need with you.

If the endless feasts are your favorite part of the holiday season, this shirt is for you. Wear it on Thanksgiving to let everyone know you're about to chow down, or get one for the whole family so you can match proudly at the dinner table.

Once you slip these on, you'll want to wear them everywhere. They're easy to throw on for quick errands and are the perfect house slipper for those with constantly cold feet.

Deals for kids

Get in the spirit of the season with these adorable onesies. They come in red or green stripes and are unisex so you can get them for both the boys and girls in your family. Don't worry parents, you won't miss out on the fun: They come in adult sizes, too.

Another seasonal set that your kids will love, these flannel pajamas come in multiple patterns including fair isle, dogs and snowmen.

Your kid will look adorable in this corduroy dress. Wear with tights and a sweater underneath for holiday outings.

If "The Mandalorian" is all your kids talked about this year, they'll be obsessed with this graphic tee. If they're more of a fan of "Stranger Things" or "E.T.," they can rep those options, too.

For kids who are itching to get outside, these basketball shorts will keep them warm while they play. The moisture-wicking technology will keep them comfortable, while the venting on the sides will prevent them from getting too hot.

Boys won't be opposed to getting dressed up for the holidays when they're putting this on. The fleece sweater comes in a pullover style, so they can easily slip it off when they're ready to play after the festivities.

Kids will love the metallic shine on these adorable slippers. They're so comfy they'll want to keep them on, even when they're leaving the house.

They'll stay warm and rep their favorite character at the same time. Choose between four iconic characters, baby Yoda, Sonic, Pikachu, or Son Goku.

