5 fall fashion must-haves, according to a celebrity stylist

As we settle into fall, we're longing for warm knit sweaters, scarves and all things cozy and warm. But what pieces are actually on trend this season?

Whether you'll be staying home for most of the colder months or plan to grab a quick bite at an outdoor restaurant before it's time to start bundling up, a fashionable ensemble is a must. Luckily, celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who has styled the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Meryl Streep and more, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share five fashion essentials you'll want in your closet to look and feel your best this season.

From leather leggings to chic mules, read on for all of Erlanger's trendy fall fashion must-haves.

Fall fashion essentials

TODAY

Erlanger loves a mock neck since it's flattering for all ages and is less restrictive than a turtleneck, but provides the same amount of coverage. To style this top, she recommends pairing it with jeans, a skirt or bottom of your choice and finishing the look with a polished jacket.

This unique jacket is warm enough to keep you comfortable on chilly days but isn't bulky enough to get in the way of fall festivities. Erlanger says fringe is a big trend this season, and this jacket makes it easy to add some fun and flair to your everyday look. Pair it with jeans and your go-to pair of boots and you're ready to head out the door!

TODAY

Leather leggings are the perfect fall basic — especially if you're working from home. Consider them a more comfortable alternative to jeans. Pair these chic pants with a sweater or blouse for a high-fashion look that's still budget-friendly.

What exactly is a "shacket"? It's halfway between a shirt and a jacket, but isn't quite as heavy as a coat. It's an easy way to pull off a relaxed look while still looking put-together. It's an easy piece to layer over a turtleneck or under an overcoat as the days get colder, but can also transition into the spring season over a basic T-shirt. Pair it with jeans or leggings to complete the look.

If the last few months have demonstrated anything, it's that comfort is key. If you're tired of opting for sneakers, Erlanger says a patterned mule is an easy way to make a statement without compromising comfort. It can be worn with jeans, leggings or even stockings for added warmth.

Other fall fashion recommendations

A chic leather jacket can add some "attitude" to any outfit and is a flattering look for anyone during the fall season. Whether you're opting for a sweater dress or a turtleneck and jeans, it makes styling an outfit effortless.

Need to dress up a sweater or add some warmth under a coat? The pinnacle of fall fashion, a plaid scarf can complete any look.

Erlanger says a boyfriend blazer is a perfect fall basic and offers a more polished look than a denim jacket. It's perfect to throw on over a tee, mock turtleneck or sweater for a video call when you need to feel professional from the waist up.

Tights are an easy way to add an extra layer of warmth to an outfit and can add a bit of personality to any outfit. Just in time for the holidays, they're the perfect accessory to pair with a skirt or wrap dress.

A fall fashion staple, flannels are a soft way to layer and keep warm on chilly fall days. You can wear them open over a comfortable tee or button up the flannel to wear it as a top. Stepping out? Throw on leggings or light wash jeans and sneakers for a casual look.

Cardigans are the ultimate layering pieces, Erlanger says, and they can easily upgrade your Zoom call-looks. Whether you're wearing a tank-top, tee or blouse, a cardigan makes it easy to transition your outfit for the season.

The perfect complement to leather leggings, a soft sweater can make any fall outfit feel polished and comfortable. Whether you'll be spending your days on the couch or stepping outside of the house, you can feel fashionable and warm in this basic.

