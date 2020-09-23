Kate Middleton dressing up her go-to sneakers is the fall style inspiration we needed

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Duchess of Cambridge has perfected the art of dressing for early fall!

On Tuesday, the former Kate Middleton spent the day visiting with families and volunteers who work with peer-to-peer support organizations. As always, the duchess totally nailed her outfit and opted for the perfect look for transitioning her style from summer to fall.

According to style blog What Kate Wore, the 38-year-old sported a pair of dark-rose cropped trousers from Marks and Spencer (one of her go-to brands), a chic white puff-sleeve top from Ralph Lauren and her beloved Superga sneakers.

The mother of three also honored her children by wearing a sweet gold necklace with three charms that are engraved with the first letter of each of their names.

Figuring out what to wear can be a bit tricky this time of year, especially since the weather can be so unpredictable. But the duchess certainly seems to have come up with the recipe for transitional style success! If you're turning to Kate for some fall wardrobe inspiration, we found pieces that will help you channel her style without breaking the bank.

Tops and pants

Kate opted for the white version of this chic top, which is sold out at the moment. However, if you're looking to put your own spin on the look, this eye-catching red version will be right up your alley.

Looking for a more budget-friendly option? Try this similar style from SheIn. White tops are a must in any wardrobe, but sometimes you also want a bit of color! This comfy blouse comes in 28 color options and has an adorable keyhole detail in the back.

Sweet polka dots and a translucent puff sleeve add detail to this otherwise classic white top. The slim-fit jersey is perfect for layering and is a closet staple that's perfect for multiple seasons.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Whether you tuck it into colorful cropped trousers like the duchess or drape it over traditional denim, this cotton T-shirt is a statement maker thanks to its adorable puffed sleeves.

Over the last few months, we've all gotten used to wearing comfy sweats and leggings at home, so a stretchy fabric is an easy way to transition back into wearing "real pants." This belted pair has plenty of give to it and lots of detail thanks to its ruffled waist.

A deep pop of color is the perfect way to transition your jeans from summer to fall. This flattering pair comes in straight and curvy styles and is available in regular, tall and petite lengths.

The beginning of fall can be a tricky time where it's hot one day and a tad chilly the next, so keeping an in-between style like cropped skinny jeans handy can make your life a lot easier. This colorful pair from Tommy Hilfiger is great for fall but can also last you all year long!

Shoes

Superga's Cotu sneaker is a go-to style for the duchess, and you can pick up her exact pair in a wide range of colors and sizes.

Gravitate towards slip-on shoes? These comfy kicks from Blowfish Malibu come in crisp white and a range of other colors. And at only $24, you can pick up a few pairs without breaking your budget.

Jewelry

Keep your little ones close to you at all times with these heart-shaped initial charms. The chain comes in different lengths, so you can even layer the necklaces on top of each other.

This fully customizable necklace comes in three finishes — silver, rose gold and gold — and several chain lengths that can fit up to five initial charms. Even better, each charm has room for your child's birth date too!

Each disc on this sweet necklace is engraved with the initials of one of your children (or other loved ones) and you can add up to five of them! Whether you prefer sterling silver, 14K gold or 14K rose gold, there are three finish options to choose from.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!