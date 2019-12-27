Here’s how to score some of the best deals of the year on electronics, clothing and travel

Chris Evans' dog looks amazing in his own matching 'Knives Out' sweater

The classic cable knit sweater was the talk of the town after 'Knives Out' premiered, and now Evans' dog has a matching look!
For much of the movie "Knives Out," Chris Evans rocks a cable knit sweater. Now, his dog has one too!
For much of the movie "Knives Out," Chris Evans rocks a cable knit sweater. Now, his dog has one too!

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Chris Evans made headlines for his white cable-knit sweater he wore for much of the movie "Knives Out" and now his adorable dog is getting the chance to rock the same look!

Evans posted a cute photo of his beloved dog, Dodger, donning the sweater for Christmas.

He shared the picture with just a Christmas tree emoji on Wednesday morning.

Stuff We Love

Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish.

The white sweater became something of an internet sensation after "Knives Out" premiered. In several scenes, Evans is featured in the look, as his character Ransom Drysdale.

Even the "Knives Out" Twitter account got in on the commentary Thursday.

"Like Ransom like son," the account posted. "A perfect friend in a *chef’s kiss* sweater!"

Evans often posts about his love for his pup on his social media. He even once shared the cute moment when they met at a shelter where he was filming.

"He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out," he wrote on National Pet Day last year. "I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!"

He told People Magazine he'd met Roger while he was filming "Gifted."

Chris Evans reveals the moment he first met his dog

April 12, 201800:31

"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," he said. "I foolishly walked in ... so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there.

"I snagged him and he's such a good dog ... He acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy," he added. "He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."

The "Avengers" star even describes himself as a "dog lunatic," so his pup's new digs absolutely make sense!

Watch Chris Evans join Billy Eichner in ‘Billy on the Street’

Nov. 7, 201900:52
Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY.com.