Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Are you still looking for the best sales going on right now? Cyber Monday discounts are here, and Nordstrom is serving up some great deals just in time for the holidays.

Nordstrom, which has some of the trendiest apparel on the market, launched their Cyber Deals event and we could not be more excited. The event, which runs through Dec. 1, features deals on thousands of items for the whole family, including up to 50% off top brands like Ugg, Zella, Urban Decay and The North Face.

We rounded up the top items that you will want to add to your cart before they're gone.

Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals

Cyber Monday 2020 deals for women

Cyber Monday 2020 deals for men

Cyber Monday 2020 sneaker deals

Cyber Monday 2020 deals for kids

Cyber Monday 2020 home deals

Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals

This exclusive full size set is the perfect gift for any beauty lover! The high-shine gloss is a great option while also featuring a non-stick formula.

This Mac set is perfect to gift to your beauty-loving friend (or keep for yourself!). It comes with three different Lipglass shades and a fuzzy pouch.

This retinol cream by Kate Somerville will smooth wrinkles and fine lines with continued use.

The Bobbi Brown lipsticks are a staple in every woman's makeup bag. Now, you can get this bestseller for 50% off.

Blur imperfections and cover dark circles with this super blendable concealer, now 40% off. With a lightweight formula and a variety of different shades, this concealer will become a staple in your makeup routine.

If you're looking to add some glow to your skin, this is the perfect collection of highlighters for you! the six unique shades can be layered or used on their own to create a shimmering glow. At 50% off it's original price, it's also a great deal.

Cyber Monday 2020 deals for women

One of the hottest fashion items of the season is this pair of faux leather leggings from Spanx. The bestseller is on sale for 20% off during Nordstrom's Cyber Deals event.

The perfect light-weight jacket does exist! the military-inspired design comes in two rich colors and features ample pocket space.

These cozy joggers deserve a spot in your cart! From movie night to Zoom calls, these joggers are a great loungewear buy. At 62% off the original price, they are hard to resist!

Uggs have made a big comeback in 2020 and it's easy to see why. They're cozy, comfortable and feel just like your favorite house slippers. But unlike your at-home footwear, they have a solid sole so they can be worn almost anywhere. These short, shearling-topped boots are perfect for pairing with jeans. You can get them for more than 30% off right now.

Don't let the name fool you! Reviewers love the flattering fit of these jeans. Inspired by vintage Levi's, they have a high waist and hug your curves in all the right ways. Get them now for 40% off.

Cozy up any outfit with this versatile tunic sweater. The knit top is available in eight different colors and 50% off for a limited time.

Everyone loves a well-fitted pair of leggings, which is why we love these so much. Great for working out or simply lounging around the house, these leggings are moisture-wicking and figure-sculpting.

These glittery earrings will add some style to any outfit. And at 57% off, they're super affordable right now, too.

You'll want to live in this pullover from Free People. The slouchy fit and textured material give this stretchy sweatshirt a cool and casual look. It's available in mocha, lavender, black, blue and more.

If you haven't gotten a pair of seasonal pajamas yet, now is the time. This set, now 27% off, comes in a variety of patterns like snowflakes, Fair Isle and Christmas trees.

At 62% off, this puffy parka is at a pretty steep discount. Not only is it insulated, but it contains front hand-warmer pockets so you can rest assured you'll stay toasty during the winter months.

It's pretty rare to find a price this low on cashmere, so you're going to want to grab this deal ASAP. This ultra soft, pure cashmere sweater will add the perfect pop of color to any outfit.

Keep warm in this eco-friendly coat. Filled with a sustainable down alternative, it's lightweight and easy to compress, so you can pack it in a suitcase or slip it in your bag.

Reviewers love the flattering fit of this top-rated dress. Get it in pink, black, grey, purple or tan.

At 50% off, these booties are a steal. The padded footbed makes these shoes more comfortable than your typical heel and reviewers say they are the perfect pick for the season.

Elevate your outerwear with a modern and sleek coat. This option from Everlane, now 50% off, is made from a wool blend to keep you warm and is easy to layer, thanks to its boxy shape and slouchy shoulders.

These days, no look is complete without a mask. You can get a six-pack of Nordstrom's own cotton version now for under $15. Suitable for both men and women, choose between all black masks or a mix of white or grey and black.

Cyber Monday 2020 deals for men

With winter officially here, this hoodie is a great gift for a loved one (or yourself!).

Cashmere for under $100? Yes, please! You don't want to miss this deal. The super soft sweater is great for layering under jackets or over fitted shirts all season.

Available in two shades of blue or white, you'll want to take advantage of this great deal on a classic button-down.

For the man who will never have enough T-shirts, this simple option comes in eight different colors. Layer it under a jacket or wear it on its own.

This sleek puffer adds a warm and stylish touch to any outfit. You can get it right now for 40% off.

With moisture-wicking material, this pullover is great for lounging or working out. The best part? It's 61% off right now.

Men know that a good pair of chinos can upgrade any outfit, and you'll be wearing these classic pants for years to come. Made from soft cotton, you'll want to grab a pair of these now while they're 50% off.

Cyber Monday 2020 sneaker deals

For the kid in your life, this sneaker is perfect. It's Adidas' iconic shoe, sized down to fit your kids. Not only will your tykes look super stylish, but they'll love running around in the sneakers thanks to the cushioned footbed and grippy tread.

This ultra-light sneaker is as comfortable as it is cool. If you're looking for a great fit, but don't want to sacrifice style, this might be the sneaker for you.

With a lightweight feel and snug inner sock, this sneaker is both comfortable and performance-driven.

These slip-ons are made with soft leather for a stylish look that delivers maximum comfort. They're super breathable and the FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology provide support, perfect for when you have to be on your feet all day long.

Both casual and more seasoned runners will love the comfort and bounce that these shoes deliver with every step. You'll want to snag these sneakers for more than 30% off.

Using Nike's springy React foam, this running shoe absorbs impact and distributes weight for extra comfort and better performance with each step.

For casual comfort, try this classic sneaker. Not only is it easy to slip on and off, it looks super cute, too.

Another classic shoe, this sneaker is available in five different colors.

Cyber Monday 2020 deals for kids

This reversible jacket has a water-resistant finish on one side and a warm fleece on the other.

Whether they're headed to a holiday dinner or a party, your little man will be dressed for the occasion. These kids' dress pants are currently 70% off and come in tan or navy.

Kids will love getting cozied up in this hoodie that features the iconic character. Even better, when they're done wearing it, zip it up and to transform it into a cute stuffed animal.

Your little one will feel super stylish in this denim jumpsuit. It's stretchy and lightweight but durable enough to withstand any of their favorite playtime activities.

Cyber Monday 2020 home deals

With a retro design and two available colors, this toaster is both trendy and functional.

Perfect for everyday use, this bottle will keep your beverage the ideal temperature for much longer than other options.

Holiday cooking just got a whole lot easier. Prepare soups, roasts and sides and set them up to cook while you finish preparing for guests. The slow cooker, now 20% off, has a 20-hour programmable time and comes with helpful accessories, like a steam basket and a measuring cup.

Whether you're an athlete who is obsessed with recovery or someone with a less-than-ideal WFH setup, this tool will be your go-to for getting rid of aches and pains. You can switch the speeds and head for a targeted massage.

Transform your room with a new bedding set. This one features a textured pattern and has options for twin XL, full and queen-sized beds.

Master soups, stews, casseroles and plenty of other classic dishes with this popular cooking staple. The durable cocotte can hold up to four quarts and can easily be transferred from the oven to the stovetop, thanks to the easy grip handles.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!