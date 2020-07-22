6 affordable sunscreens Shop TODAY editors actually like wearing

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While every season requires special care for our skin, the summer months in particular call for extra protection. Between chafing, breakouts and increased sun exposure, there are plenty of additional elements that require us to step-up our skin care regimens.

It goes without saying that sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect your skin from harmful UV rays during the warmer months, but attempting to find a sunscreen that is suitable for your skin type can prove to be quite the challenge. That's why the Shop TODAY team has rounded up their go-to picks for the season that can meet every preference.

We're no strangers to skin care — last month we shared some of our favorite face washes that have gotten us through the last few months. Now, for the next installation of our "Ask the Experts" series, we're revealing the sunscreens that we can't picture our summers without.

For a deeper dive, we're taking over our Shop TODAY Instagram story to share a bit more on the protective sunscreens and moisturizers that keep our skin happy and healthy.

Read on for our list of picks that are Shop TODAY tried and true.

A sunscreen for sensitive skin

"My skin hates most sunscreens. Unfortunately, my very pale skin also hates the sun, so finding a sunscreen that works for me has been a bit of a challenge," associate commerce editor Daniel Boan said.

Boan recommends this sunscreen from Neutrogena for anyone with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

"I fell in love with this formula from Neutrogena last year when I picked it up during a three-day trip to Universal Studios," Boan said. "I slathered my face in this sunscreen for all three days, and not only did it keep me sunburn-free, but it never caused any breakouts!"

With SPF 70, this sunscreen is made for outdoor activities and is both water- and sweat-resistant. It is also formulated Helioplex technology, which is intended to protect the skin from skin-aging and skin-burning UV rays.

A sunscreen that actually smells good

"When I discovered Sun Bum sunscreen, I swear my whole life changed!" editorial assistant Camryn La Sala said. "Not only do their products smell amazing and have the cutest packaging but they’ve been really sensitive to my skin too."

La Sala loves that the formula is oil-free and easy to wear alone or under makeup, helping to keep breakouts at a minimum. The vegan formula is Skin Cancer Foundation-approved and includes vitamin E, which helps moisturize and protect the skin.

"Plus, I’ve found that when I inevitably sweat at the beach or on a run around my neighborhood, this sunscreen doesn’t burn my eyes, which is always nice!" La Sala said.

A sunscreen that won't leave skin feeling sticky

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I’ve done everything in my power to avoid using sunscreen in the past. I don’t like the sticky feel that it leaves on my skin or the cakey smell that comes with some products," associate commerce editor Megan Foster said. "However, early signs of damage from the sun have finally convinced me to protect my face while outside."

Since this moisturizer is a cross between a moisturizer and a sunscreen with SPF 30, it provides convenient protection for an array of skin care concerns. Ingredients such as Total Soy Complex also help to target uneven texture and restore dull skin.

"It’s super lightweight and I love that I can wear it under my makeup without it looking clumpy or oily," Foster said.

A sheer sunscreen for daily wear

Associate commerce editor Kara Quill uses this face sunscreen daily, and notes that it has been kind to her acne-prone skin.

"I also love it because it's an easy addition to my morning skin care routine," Quill said. "It isn't sticky or shiny, and foundation or concealer goes over it seamlessly."

The sheer formula applies evenly, and Quill says she doesn't have to deal with white splotches that typical sunscreens leave on her face. Skin-boosting ingredients such as vitamin E and sweet orange peel oil protect the skin while providing a pleasant smell. The watergel formula is also vegan and cruelty-free.

A moisturizing sunscreen that doesn't compromise protection

"I love the texture of this sunscreen and the fact that moisturizes skin too," senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach said. "It's a light gel lotion that doesn't feel greasy or leave behind any white residue."

The non-comedogenic formula won't clog your pores and is also oil-free for a lightweight feel. It can be applied to the face or to the body to be used as a moisturizer or a sun-protectant. As a bonus, the formula also includes hyaluronic acid, which helps to protect the skin and lock-in moisture.

A dermatologist-approved pick

Brach also recommends this sunscreen that is formulated for skin that is prone to acne, rosacea and hyperpigmentation.

"I've been using it religiously for about three years, ever since my dermatologist recommended it," Brach said.

This bestseller has the dermatologist seal of approval and is even a favorite of celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Mindy Kaling. It is formulated with emollient zinc oxide, which helps to form a skin-protective barrier against irritation and is currently the bestselling facial sunscreen on Amazon.

"It's a splurge but it's totally worth it because it goes on clear and you don't even feel like you have anything on your face," Brach said.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!