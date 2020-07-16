Dr. Pimple Popper revealed the affordable skin care products she swears by

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The long-awaited summer season is here and a lot of people are in need of some time in the sun. It goes without saying that protecting our skin should continue to be on the top of our priority list. Though you've likely been applying sunscreen on a routine basis and keeping your skin hydrated with masks and moisturizers, summer skin care doesn't stop there.

Oils for stretch marks and brightening facial serums are just some of the products we've spoken to dermatologists about in order to figure out how to keep our skin in top shape during the warmer months, but as part of this week's "Ask the Experts" series, we're letting the experts speak for themselves.

Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, is taking over Shop TODAY's Instagram stories to share some of her favorite summer skin care products for nearly every dilemma that comes along with the season.

Whether you're dealing with dry skin or excessive sweating, Lee is sharing some of her go-to tips, tricks and products that can help combat summer skin care woes and keep you feeling your best.

"I'm a dermatologist, so I'm going to tell you to stay out of the sun," Lee said. "The best way to get a tan is to use a self-tanner."

Lee says she loves these towelettes from L'Oreal, which are formulated with vitamin E and AHAs that nourish the skin and can help give you a gorgeous, sun-kissed glow. According to Lee, the towelettes can also conceal imperfections like, "spider veins, cellulite and uneven pigmentation."

Trying to beat summer sweat? Lee says the best time to apply deodorant is actually before you head to sleep, since your sweat glands are the least active at night.

"You can use this in more than just your armpit area — you can use this under your breasts, on your hands and on your feet, anywhere that you have excess sweat," Lee said.

Foot peels can leave the skin on your feet feeling super soft, and after a hour-long soak you can reap the benefits for an extended period of time. As the acids in the soak are strong, Lee says you should prepare for some peeling and wear socks around the house.

According to Lee, the process is worth it, "Your feet will look amazing after this!" she said.

As you spend more time in swimsuits and shorts, you'll likely notice problem spots in areas you don't typically pay much attention to, from your fingers all the way down to your heels. Lee says she keeps little tubes of this CeraVe ointment around her house to help heal dry, cracked skin during the summer.

"I personally have very dry skin so I love this Neutrogena Hydro Boost, but really it can be used on all kinds of skin types — including oily complexions," Lee said.

She called out key ingredient hyaluronic acid for its ability to keep the skin hydrated by locking in moisture to keep it hydrated. Lee also noted that the lightweight formula feels cool to the touch and "refreshing" when applied to the face.

