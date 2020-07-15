As its name suggests, the Nails Inc. Thirsty Hands Hydrating Hand Mask is designed to give hands a deep moisturizing treatment. While lotion is helpful for day-to-day hydration, this mask provides the same benefits in just 15 minutes without the need to reapply cream throughout the day.

Inside the foil packaging, there are two gloves lined with a blend of plant extracts, shea butter and vitamin E. The olive and grape oil extracts help improve skin's elasticity and softness, while shea butter and vitamin E provide hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties.

Reaping the benefits of these ingredients isn't complicated either. Simply put the gloves on clean, dry hands and secure them around your wrist with the plastic tabs. The brand recommends leaving them on for 15 to 20 minutes — but if your hands are particularly dry, you might want to leave them on for the full 20 minutes.

The first thing I noticed was the fresh and clean smell. They had an incredible "just got out of the shower" scent. The gloves were also easy to secure in place, even when doing it by myself.

Since they're lightweight and thin, I was able to go about my routine while they were on. Texting with the gloves on is possible, but I found it to be a bit of a struggle. However, grabbing a cup of coffee from the kitchen and writing with a pen was very doable.

I was able to secure them onto my hands easily and it only took 15 minutes for them to work their magic. Megan Foster / TODAY

After a 15 treatment, I took the mask off and rubbed the excess formula into my skin. I was amazed at how hydrated my hands felt. They weren't sticky, and the mask completely eliminated the dry, flaky skin that I was experiencing before.

The soft feeling also lasted throughout the day, which is something I can't get with regular hand cream. While I don't plan on using the masks too often because of the cost, the $8 price tag is much more affordable than the cost of a manicure at the salon.

If you're facing the same dry skin issues due to excessive sanitizing and hand washing, the Thirsty Hands Hydrating Hand Mask will give your skin the boost it needs this summer.

