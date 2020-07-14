Sephora just marked down tons of beauty favorites — and they ship for free

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Celebrities have been sharing their skin care routines all over Instagram lately, and while some of their favorite products are effective, they're not always the most affordable. Achieving a glow like Chrissy Teigen's doesn't have to break the bank, and luckily you can indulge in budget-friendly self-care just by perusing Sephora's latest makeup deals.

You can save on dozens of items that have rave reviews from Sephora customers, ranging from skin-saving solutions to lightweight foundations. Whether you need to restock on a cult favorite or want to welcome a new addition into your beauty routine, Sephora has marked down tons of products that rarely go on sale. The best part? You can snag free shipping on any purchase, no matter the price, just by using the code FREESHIP at checkout.

Sifting through the sale can be overwhelming, so we combed through the entire selection and picked out some popular items that are both affordable and perfect for summer.

Sephora skin care items on sale

This four-piece skin care set includes Olehenriksen's bestselling toner, scrub, mask and moisturizer. Each product in the set is formulated with "Green Fusion Complex," which absorbs oil and purifies pores to keep your skin matte all summer long.

For an all-over glow, this body oil can be applied to your face, arms, legs or anywhere you feel could use some extra shine. Ingredients such as coconut oil and cupuacu butter quench and restore dry skin, helping to maintain elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid is known to firm and brighten the skin, and is often found in many anti-aging products. This moisturizer uses three forms of hyaluronic acid to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and dryness while restoring a firm complexion.

This trio works together to refine pores while hydrating and moisturizing the skin. The toner can be applied in the morning and then followed by the primer, which can be used alone or under makeup. To complete the regimen, you can apply the gel moisturizer twice a day for a visibly hydrated complexion.

This oil has over 300 reviews from Sephora customers and can be used as a facial, body or hair moisturizer. Key ingredients like hemp oil and jojoba oil purify and nourish the hair and skin for a softer feel.

Perfect for a pick-me-up after a long beach day, this after-sun mask can be used to quench dry or sunburned skin. It is suitable for use on all skin types and features two masks — one for the face and one for the neck.

This set includes a serum, moisturizer and overnight gel that all work to combat signs of aging. The trio is packed with AHAs and antioxidants that help restore skin and leave you with a brighter, youthful complexion.

If the goal is clearer skin, this clarifying oil should do the trick. It works by targeting blemishes and nourishing the skin to reduce dullness and uneven texture. Though it appears black, the formula actually turns clear once applied.

This K-Beauty secret has more than 5,000 "loves" from Sephora customers, with reviews that rave about the "fresh" feeling it provides as a morning cleanser. The two-in-one formula features Korean herbs that leave you with a radiant glow.

Looking to add some extra shine to your routine this summer? This hair mist is free from sulfates and parabens, making it suitable for all hair and skin types.

Sephora makeup items on sale

The "Soft Peony" shade of this long-lasting Marc Jacobs lipstick is on sale for 50% off the original price. Reviewers love the color and the creamy texture, with one reviewer calling it a "must-buy."

This highlight duo features two different shades for the perfect summer glow. It can be easily applied using a brush or your fingers.

With more than 34,000 "loves" from Sephora customers, this two-in-one SPF foundation boasts reliable coverage and protection from the sun. The formula also features antioxidants and neuropeptides, which work to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Keep your brows looking full with this waterproof brow powder that can stand up to whatever the day brings. The formula uses reflective pigments that provide a sheen to make your brows look thicker and fuller.

You can apply this shimmer stick on bare skin or use it with your favorite foundation to add a bit of shimmer to your look. The formula can easily be blended using your fingers or a blush brush to add highlight or some extra color to targeted areas.

Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Matte Skinsticks (which can be used to conceal and highlight) and Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick are also on sale.

This angled sponge is designed to make it easier to blend foundation and other liquid-based products. The angled sides can also help apply products evenly under the eyes or under eyebrows.

This water-based primer works to keep skin matte and reduce the appearance of pores under foundation or on its own. It works best when applied to targeted areas to minimize shine and absorb oil.

Formulated with neuropeptides and biotin, this mascara can help you achieve longer, fuller lashes while conditioning and strengthening them. The universal shade works for all skin tones and can be easily removed with your go-to cleanser.

All 14 shades of this popular foundation are currently on sale for 50% off the original price. If you aren't sure which color is right for you, Sephora provides a shade finder that can help you make the best choice.

This cute palette features all the colors you need for a simple summer eye makeup look. It also features a tutorial to help you achieve effortless eye looks for any occasion.

