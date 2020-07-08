Chrissy Teigen revealed her 7-step skin care routine on Instagram

The peel is formulated with glycolic, salicylic and lactic acid, providing a combination of AHAs and BHAs that are meant to reduce signs of aging and support skin renewal, according to the product description.

Other key ingredients such as willow bark extract and retinol also boast complexion-enhancing properties. Willow bark extract works to firm the skin and reduce irritation, while retinol is one of the most popular anti-aging ingredients around.

“The use of retinol is core to any anti-aging regime, especially if you’re over 30,” Dr. Alexis Young, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center, previously told Shop TODAY. “Retinol breaks up the top dead layer of the skin and increases cell turnover, allowing smoother skin to shine through.”

The peel is actually a two-step process, with the first step utilizing the AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate the skin from your forehead all the way to your neck. After the first step sits on your skin for two minutes, you can then apply step two, which releases the anti-aging and protective ingredients.

Teigen is not the only fan of the peel, as it has amassed more than 6,4000 reviews from Sephora customers.

"This has single-handedly changed my skin! Dark spots from pimples have all but completely faded, and what is left of them is hardly noticeable," one purchaser wrote. "My skin is so soft, and looks visibly less textured. I don’t wear makeup up at all anymore."

Another reviewer called it a "game changer" and says the peel is a consistent staple in their skin care routine too. "This is a game changer for your skin for sure. I am in my early 40s, do not have very dry skin, but my skin was getting duller and had the spots all over my cheeks," they wrote. "Once [I] started using them, there is this miracle change in my skin tone."

Though the anti-aging peel is what Teigen calls one of the "most important" parts of her skin care regimen, she also relies on other products to keep her skin glowing.

Read on for the full list of her skin care essentials.

These non-comedogenic pore strips work to unclog pores in just 10 minutes. They're suitable for all skin types and can be used weekly to keep your skin clean and reduce pore size.

This cleansing complex has a gel-like consistency, and Teigen says it's one of the only products she uses consistently. It is formulated with key ingredients such as chamomile flower extract and willow bark extract that work to exfoliate and calm the skin, leaving you with a clear complexion.

Teigen called this another consistent staple in her skin care regimen. This moisturizer is designed to soothe, hydrate and protect the skin with vitamins and antioxidants. A little goes a long way, and the complex can be applied twice a day to keep skin hydrated and smooth.

This lightweight sunscreen is full of antioxidants and aloe vera that can help keep your skin feeling soft. Not only does the formula help protect your skin against damage from UV rays, but it also helps provide protection from damaging free radicals.

Similarly, this lightweight serum also hydrates and soothes dry skin. The formula is free of harmful sulfates and parabens but is infused with a "Miracle Broth" that claims to calm redness and sensitive skin. It can be applied twice daily and then followed by a moisturizer.

While Teigen candidly admits this moisturizer is a splurge, it is another staple in her routine. It helps provide intense hydration while also working to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and redness.

