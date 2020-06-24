Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Since lockdown measures and social distancing protocols were first enacted, many Americans took to their kitchens to pass the time at home, making everything from whipped coffee to banana bread.

Although these sweet treats are easy to whip up, there are still the other main meals of the day that require a bit more time and effort to make. Even if you've been opting for takeout more often, you can still cook homemade recipes just as easily (well, almost).

As part of this week's "Ask the Experts" series, cookbook author, actress and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli is taking over our Instagram stories to share some of the best cooking products to use during quarantine that can help make meal time just a bit easier.

"I thought I would talk to you about a few of the things that I love to use in my kitchen because, you know, you might like them, too," she said. "Especially since we're spending so much time in our kitchens lately."

Read on for Bertinelli's full list of kitchen must-haves that make quarantining just a little bit easier.

This frother can help you make a perfectly foamy hot cappuccino or iced latte at home with just a press of a button. Whether you prefer hot or cold milk, there are two different settings that can help get the job done.

"It makes your milk hot (which I don't like cold milk in my coffee), it froths it up, so you feel like you're having a beautiful coffee from a coffee house, that we really can't go to and sit and enjoy," Bertinelli said.

To make meals on the stove easier, Bertinelli says she loves these spatulas from Rachael Ray that come in a multitude of different colors. They are pre-cut at an angle to help flip anything, from omelettes to chicken. She also notes that since the handy tools are made from plastic, they won't scratch or damage non-stick pans.

"These are the non-stick pans that I use every single day! I have them in a bunch of sizes, these are only four of them — I have more!" Bertinelli said.

She specifically loves this set since they don't require you to add a lot of oil or butter, (though she admits she uses a lot of butter) and also make for an easy clean-up.

Bertinelli says she uses this "amazing" gadget almost every day, whether she needs to zest a lemon or grate Parmesan cheese. She even uses the microplane when she cooking with garlic to get it at the perfect consistency for a sauce. Even better? The tool is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to clean the mess entirely on your own.

These salts from Saltopia come in a variety of blends and flavors, so you can use them for different dishes and achieve the perfect taste. Bertinelli called out three flavors: 'It's Amore,' which she uses for any Italian dish at home, 'Max Back,' which she uses to achieve the perfect smoky flavor for chicken or pork and 'Yakkity Yak,' a mild southwestern seasoning with a bit of a spicy kick.

"These are so amazing," Bertinelli said.

