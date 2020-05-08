Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Craving banana bread? 10 amazing recipes that will hit the spot

Whether you like it loaded with nuts and chocolate chips or drizzled with a sweet glaze, banana bread always hits the spot.

Sandra Lee makes easy buttermilk biscuits and a simple coffee cake

May 6, 202006:36

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Banana bread is the ultimate comfort food for anytime of day. It's great for breakfast, after dinner — and pretty much any snack time in between.

Ranked as one of Google's most-searched recipes since the coronavirus pandemic began, banana bread checks all the boxes: It's sweet, moist, easy to make and you don't need a ton of fancy ingredients. If you're already working on your first DIY bread starter, save it for the sourdough. Banana bread is a quick bread, which means it doesn't require yeast to rise.

But rise it does and it's one loaf we can't get enough of. So when you're in the mood for a little taste of heaven, here are some of TODAY Food's favorite recipes for this classic sweet treat.

TODAY's Ultimate Banana Bread
David Anderson / TODAY
Get The Recipe

TODAY's Ultimate Banana Bread

Alli Simpson

A spin on classic banana bread, this easy banana bread recipe uses browned butter to give it a fragrant, nutty flavor that becomes balanced with a squeeze of lively lemon and its zest. It also contains Greek yogurt (or sour cream), which creates an irresistible tenderness.

Siri Daly's Slow-Cooker Banana Bread
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Slow-Cooker Banana Bread

Siri Daly

Did someone say slow-cooker? Yes, it's actually possible to bake banana bread in a slow cooker! Siri Daly vows this method fills her entire home with the scent of sweet bananas, nutmeg, cinnamon and chocolate as the loaf bakes for three hours.

'1 Banana Only' Banana Bread Muffin Tops
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

'1 Banana Only' Banana Bread Muffin Tops

Samah Dada

Samah Dada recreated every kid's dream with her banana bread muffins. Why? Because it's just the muffin tops covered in big chocolate chips. It's a small-batch, gluten-free recipe with a vegan option that's perfect for anyone who only has one banana left from their bunch.

Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Rachel Mansfield

Whether you're vegan, sensitive to gluten or just feel like you've consumed about 8,000 cakes during this stay-at-home period (don't worry, you're not alone), Rachel Mansfield's rich, chocolatey banana bread is the perfect recipe. Coconut oil, vanilla and maple syrup add sweetness to the earthy flavors of nut butter and cinnamon spice.

Sandra Lee's Sweet Banana Bread
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Sweet Banana Bread

Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee's banana bread is one of her favorite childhood recipes. She tops hers with brown sugar and walnuts before baking it. This adds an extra layer of sweetness, plus a delicate crunch in every bite.

Samah Dada's Gluten-Free Banana Bread
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Samah Dada's Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Samah Dada

A rich banana flavor, fluffy texture and chocolate chips, this banana bread has it all. It's also free of gluten, dairy and grains, so it's suitable for people with various food allergies. But don't let that fool you, it's still totally indulgent and so easy to make.

Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze

Siri Daly

When faced with the difficult decision of making decadent cinnamon rolls or luscious banana bread, this recipe has got you covered. Combining the best parts of both confections and dripping with a cream cheese glaze, this treat will make you a hero to anyone lucky enough to get their hands on a roll.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Swirled Banana Bread
Nathan Congleton/NBC
Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter and Jelly Swirled Banana Bread

Alejandra Ramos

Speaking of hybrid recipes, Alejandra Ramos crafted a banana bread that contains the flavor of a certain nostalgic sandwich: peanut butter and jelly. Tender banana bread gets amped up with sticky swirls of jelly and crunchy peanut butter mixed right into the batter.

Parsnip Banana Bread
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Parsnip Banana Bread

Casey Barber

While root vegetables are typically reserved for roasting, this banana bread recipe gets a slightly sweet, earthy flavor from parsnips. With the addition Greek yogurt and nuts, this quick bread is loaded with nutritious excuses for a second (or third) slice.

Baked Brown-Butter Banana Bread Doughnuts
Joy Wilson
Get The Recipe

Baked Brown-Butter Banana Bread Doughnuts

Joy Wilson

Doughnuts aren't as difficult to make as one might expect and this recipe, baked with banana bread batter, takes only an hour from start to finish (including cook time). Topped with a milky vanilla glaze and a buttery, cinnamon crumb topping, it will be love at first bite.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.