Craving banana bread? 10 amazing recipes that will hit the spot

Banana bread is the ultimate comfort food for anytime of day. It's great for breakfast, after dinner — and pretty much any snack time in between.

Ranked as one of Google's most-searched recipes since the coronavirus pandemic began, banana bread checks all the boxes: It's sweet, moist, easy to make and you don't need a ton of fancy ingredients. If you're already working on your first DIY bread starter, save it for the sourdough. Banana bread is a quick bread, which means it doesn't require yeast to rise.

But rise it does and it's one loaf we can't get enough of. So when you're in the mood for a little taste of heaven, here are some of TODAY Food's favorite recipes for this classic sweet treat.

A spin on classic banana bread, this easy banana bread recipe uses browned butter to give it a fragrant, nutty flavor that becomes balanced with a squeeze of lively lemon and its zest. It also contains Greek yogurt (or sour cream), which creates an irresistible tenderness.

Did someone say slow-cooker? Yes, it's actually possible to bake banana bread in a slow cooker! Siri Daly vows this method fills her entire home with the scent of sweet bananas, nutmeg, cinnamon and chocolate as the loaf bakes for three hours.

Samah Dada recreated every kid's dream with her banana bread muffins. Why? Because it's just the muffin tops covered in big chocolate chips. It's a small-batch, gluten-free recipe with a vegan option that's perfect for anyone who only has one banana left from their bunch.

Whether you're vegan, sensitive to gluten or just feel like you've consumed about 8,000 cakes during this stay-at-home period (don't worry, you're not alone), Rachel Mansfield's rich, chocolatey banana bread is the perfect recipe. Coconut oil, vanilla and maple syrup add sweetness to the earthy flavors of nut butter and cinnamon spice.

Sandra Lee's banana bread is one of her favorite childhood recipes. She tops hers with brown sugar and walnuts before baking it. This adds an extra layer of sweetness, plus a delicate crunch in every bite.

A rich banana flavor, fluffy texture and chocolate chips, this banana bread has it all. It's also free of gluten, dairy and grains, so it's suitable for people with various food allergies. But don't let that fool you, it's still totally indulgent and so easy to make.

When faced with the difficult decision of making decadent cinnamon rolls or luscious banana bread, this recipe has got you covered. Combining the best parts of both confections and dripping with a cream cheese glaze, this treat will make you a hero to anyone lucky enough to get their hands on a roll.

Speaking of hybrid recipes, Alejandra Ramos crafted a banana bread that contains the flavor of a certain nostalgic sandwich: peanut butter and jelly. Tender banana bread gets amped up with sticky swirls of jelly and crunchy peanut butter mixed right into the batter.

While root vegetables are typically reserved for roasting, this banana bread recipe gets a slightly sweet, earthy flavor from parsnips. With the addition Greek yogurt and nuts, this quick bread is loaded with nutritious excuses for a second (or third) slice.

Doughnuts aren't as difficult to make as one might expect and this recipe, baked with banana bread batter, takes only an hour from start to finish (including cook time). Topped with a milky vanilla glaze and a buttery, cinnamon crumb topping, it will be love at first bite.