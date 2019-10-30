At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Nearly everyone has their go-to curling iron, everyday mascara and brush they can't live without — but no matter their level of dedication to a particular beauty routine, a new product on the market could change things up for good.

Byrdie Editor-In-Chief Leah Wyar visited TODAY to feature some unique products that have the potential to shake up your morning skincare, makeup and wellness regimen — and instead of telling our anchors the use behind these one-of-a-kind gadgets, she let them guess and showed us how to use them for ourselves.

See some of her favorite innovative products that might be the next disrupter in your own routine.

This nifty product might look a little odd, but with 48 massaging nodules it's definitely one you'll want to re-consider. The Facialift created by Sarah Chapman releases tension in the jaw and aids in lymphatic drainage. In addition, it sculpts the face and helps mimic a facial you would receive in the spa!

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Cupping, a form of alternative medicine, uses suction on your skin to aid in increased blood flow and relaxation. Instead of heading to a specialist you can create the same type of suction at home with the circu-lite — used to enhance increase blood circulation, smooth out uneven areas on your legs and enhance skin's tone and texture.

Derma-planing facials have become increasingly popular thanks to Instagram and this little gadget will help you jump on the trend. Use the Dermaplaner for removing dead skin cells, reducing scarring and brightening complexion. Just make sure to wet your face first to optimize use of the tool!

Say so long to your regular old eyelash curler because this heated one will catch your eye. Just like the hair on your head, your eyelashes will curl with heat — eliminating the risk of pulling on your lashes with a typical curler.

Until you snag one of these, you won't realize just how much product you waste per bottle or tube. The Beauty Spatula will help you get the last few drops out of your container which is a huge money saver when you consider how much quality skincare products can cost.

Using this device is simple — put it in the freezer overnight, take it out in the morning, and run it across your face to refresh your skin and minimize under-eye bags. "Definitely one of my favorite purchases of the year and I'm confident I'll continue to feel this way. It's durable and gets me through my night shifts and gives me a little glow," said one user.

Cleaning out a hairbrush (even your own) is less than... appetizing. This brush rake easily combs through the bristles to help clear out hair, debris and product build-up.

A quick facial massage can improve circulation, boost effectiveness of skincare products and contour face muscles. The two designs in this bundle — a "T" shape and a roller shape — allow you to target different areas of your face in just a couple steps.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!