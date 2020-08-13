Drew Barrymore says she swears by this anti-aging 'insta facial'

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Drew Barrymore is at it again with another round of her Instagram series dubbed "Beauty Junkie Week." As a self-proclaimed beauty lover herself, the actor and Flower Beauty founder regularly treats her followers to skin care and beauty tips — and many of her favorite finds are affordable and easy to use.

This week, Barrymore resurfaced one of her favorites: the Hanacure mask. The effective yet slightly scary-looking mask is a Korean beauty product developed to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dullness and more.

In her short, five-second video, Barrymore says "Hanacure" with the dried mask already on her face. The straightforward comment didn't need much of an explanation as followers could already see the scaly and slightly-brown product slathered on her skin.

"#BEAUTYJUNKIEWEEK IS HERE!" she wrote in her caption before raving about Hanacure. "It just felt right. Let’s get her started with @hanacure because it gets the job done! Intsa facial!!!!!! I swear by it! Slather one on, get tiiiiiiigggghhht, and voila! A professional-level treatment at home. Trust!"

The dermatologist-tested mask goes on like a gel and quickly (and visibly!) tightens skin upon drying. The effect is a scaly and cracked look that's just as intriguing as it is distasteful.

According to the brand, CO2 OctoLift technology is the secret behind the product. When the lifting serum and gelling solution are mixed and exposed to carbon dioxide, it produces a compound that clarifies skin on contact.