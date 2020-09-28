Ulta's fall sale has savings up to 50% off — here's what we're buying

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking to refresh your beauty routine for autumn? You're definitely going to want to check out Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Sale Event happening just in time for the new season.

There's no better way to welcome fall than to take advantage of deals on everything from skin care, makeup and hair products at a discounted price. The seasonal sale event is going on until Oct. 3, so you have some of time to shop these offers that are up to 50% off your favorite products.

The Shop TODAY editors have been eagerly awaiting these deals, so we rounded up the products we are most excited to pick up during this event.

Ulta sale editors' picks

Our associate commerce editor Daniel Boan can't wait to add this nourishing conditioner to his routine. The formula is meant to strengthen and soften hair while promoting growth, making it the perfect buy for anyone looking to give their hair that added boost this fall.

"I'm always on the lookout for conditioners that will help my hair grow faster — and this one has the Gwyneth Paltrow seal of approval! I'm already a huge fan of Marc Anthony's Grow Long leave-in conditioner, so I'm excited to try the shampoo and conditioner from the same line while it's on sale for buy one, get one free."

Both our associate social commerce editor Kara Quill and senior director of eCommerce Jen Birkhofer are excited to add this skincare oil to their shopping carts. The hypoallergenic oil has so many uses that it's a great option for a lot of people - it helps with scars, stretch marks, dehydration, and more.

“Ever since we wrote about Bio-Oil trending on TikTok, I’ve been interested in giving it a try!" Quill said. "The oil can help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks as well as keep skin hydrated. It’s wide-range of uses is really what drew me toward it.”

Birkhofer has experience using this product, and has nothing but great things to say about it.

“I started using Bio-Oil last year when I was pregnant to help prevent stretch marks," Birkhofer said. "I ended up loving it so much I started mixing it with my daily lotion and rubbing it all over my body. Sometimes I even put it on my face overnight. Needless to say, I’m obsessed. It doesn’t clog pores and you wake up with a healthy, dewy glow. It is a bit sticky when you first put it on, so I like it before bed or right out of the shower.”

When it comes to dry, damaged hair, you need to turn to a heavy-duty conditioner that is designed to rehydrate your hair, and this conditioner was made especially for that purpose. Not to mention, the pumpkin seed element makes this product perfect for fall.

“The longer I go without a haircut, the more I’m thinking about the products I put in my ever-growing locks," Quill said. "I’m willing to try any conditioner that brings much-needed moisture into my curly strands. At this price, the brand’s shampoo also made my list.”

Our editorial assistant, Camryn La Sala, loves these makeup brushes. This set of five for less than $12 is an amazing deal for anyone looking to up their makeup game this season.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Real Techniques makeup brushes for years because they’re great quality, budget-friendly and don’t shed," La Sala said. "All of their brushes are extra soft but I gravitate towards the powder and blush brush the most. Whenever Ulta has a sale on them, I make sure to pick them up.”

This multi-purpose ointment is the perfect solution to any skin care or beauty need, and that's why Boan can't get enough of it.

"Aquaphor is a must-have for the colder months, so I'll definitely be stocking up now that it's 20% off!" Boan said. "I use it for basically everything - but it's especially helpful as a lip treatment and for chapped noses when you have a cold. Bonus tip: dot a little along your cheekbone to use it as an affordable, glitter-free highlighter!"

This foot peel is designed to remove layers of dead skin from your feet while exfoliating and moisturizing at the same time, leaving you with smooth and soft feet.

“Quarantine has really cut into my monthly pedicure habit," Birkhofer said. "I still go to the nail salon, but I try and do it much less frequently than I did before. We’ve written about this Baby Foot peel in the past, and I’ve seen rave reviews for it on Amazon and other beauty sites, but I’ve never tried it myself. I think this is the perfect time to give it a go and work off my summer callouses before boot season.”

Our commerce photo editor, Kayla Ramsey, can't wait to try these makeup removing cloths that work to erase your makeup using only water and exfoliate your skin. These machine washable cloths last up to five years, making them the perfect sustainable buy.

"I'm slowly trying to replace all my single-use beauty products in an effort to reduce unnecessary waste, and I've been eyeing these handy little makeup erasing pads for a long time," Ramsey said. "I love that it can take off all my makeup with only water, which sounds like the perfect way to break up with my expensive makeup cleansing oil and my single-use makeup removing wipes."

Ramsey is also looking to unwind with the help of this cherry blossom bath bomb that includes an added surprise inside.

"If quarantine has taught me one thing, it's that you can never have too many self-care items on hand to help reduce stress in these crazy times and this sale on bath bombs seems like the perfect time for me to stock up," Ramsey said. "Reviewers seem to love the scent and I'm excited the bright colors seem pretty concentrated because if I don't post a pic of my cute pink bathwater, did it even happen?"

