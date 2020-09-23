Gwyneth Paltrow's favorite hair conditioner is a surprising drugstore staple

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her unusual wellness solutions, from goat milk cleanses to the vampire facial. That's why we were surprised to discover that the beauty guru's go-to hair product is an $8 drugstore conditioner.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Paltrow revealed that if she were stranded on a deserted island, she would select this Marc Anthony Strengthening Grow Long Conditioner as one of the products she would bring with her.

A good conditioner can really work wonders! Paltrow's pick can help promote growth while also preventing breakage so your hair can look its best at any length.

The sulfate free deep conditioner is infused with caffeine and ginseng, meant to make the hair softer and shinier. The product is also designed to strengthen and hydrate your hair, giving you that perfect, salon-quality look.

The product has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and reviewers cannot get enough of this conditioner.

"It’s helped my hair so much! I’ve been using it about 2 months now and I see a huge difference," one reviewer wrote.

Other reviewers loved how the conditioner repaired damage from hair treatments.

"My hair is thicker and my hair is healthy again after getting highlights," another reviewer wrote.

For those looking for longer locks, reviewers also praised the product for how quickly it led to hair growth.

"It's been a little over a month since I started using this product and I've already seen quite a bit of growth," one verified reviewer wrote.

A good conditioner can make all the difference when trying to achieve longer, shinier and healthier hair. This affordable celebrity-approved option might do the trick!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!