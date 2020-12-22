Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Want to get all your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop? Head on over to Macy's — they have everything and more for your family, friend, co-worker and anyone else in between.

But if you're too swamped to spend hours browsing for the perfect Macy's gift, we have good news: We already did the work for you. Check out our list of curated gifts at every budget, below.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 18.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best Macy's gifts under $50

A colorful set of knives just makes cooking that much more fun. This 10-piece set comes with five knives of different sizes and five blade guards.

Known for its incredibly calming capabilities, rose is the star ingredient in this 5-piece gift set from Mario Badescu. Featuring the Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater, Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner, Rose Hips Nourishing Oil, Rose Lip Balm, and Rose Body Soap, the skin and body care set will rejuvenate lackluster skin while calming any inflammation and redness, too.

Make mixing more effective with this hand mixer from Black and Decker. The advanced helix design maximizes beater overlap and can help mix ingredients in multiple directions.

Festive, comfy, and a holiday classic...could you ask for a better gift?

We all need a little extra holiday cheer this season. This beautiful ornament from Swarovski is a perfect addition to any Christmas tree or other piece of holiday decor this year.

A gift for the whole family, this cute lil’ cake pop maker is so simple to use and yet makes the most delicious, treats in just minutes.

For any runners in your life, this gaitor from Perry Ellis is perfect for keeping your neck warm, protecting your skin from the cold and most importantly, preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Festive, fun, and available in multiple colors, these Kate Spade New York earrings are a perfect gift for the fashionista who hasn’t been able to show off her sense of style since the pandemic began. They’re great for Zoom holiday parties, safe family gatherings and any other festive event this season.

Best Macy's gifts under $100

Is there anything softer than the makeup brushes from It Cosmetics? I think not. This 4-piece set includes a pouch, the miniature foundation brush, miniature multi powder brush and a miniature powder brush for, well, a seriously effortless application that blends seamlessly and feels lovely on the skin.

You can’t go wrong gifting some classic fragrances from Ralph Lauren. This set includes Polo Red Eau de Toilette Travel Spray, Polo Blue Eau de Toilette Travel Spray, Polo Eau de Toilette Travel Spray and Polo Black Eau de Toilette Travel Spray.

Not only do these UGG slippers feel so comfy, cozy, warm and seriously inviting to chilly winter feet, but I can also confirm that they last forever. I had mine for close to ten years and I loved them down till the very end.

This trendy purse is made with faux leather and silver-toned hardware making it perfect for the fashionista in your life.

Best Macy's gifts under $150

For the dreaded days of shoveling out the driveway this winter, these boots from Sperry will keep feet dry and warm through the freezing temps.

Powered with 1100 watts of power, this top-of-the-line blender from Ninja will crush and blend it all.

Improve your loved one's workouts with this smart watch that's packed with next-level features. With built-in GPS, Spotify controls and a workout intensity map, this smart watch will change the way they track exercise.

Best Macy's gifts under $200

Great for a new college student or family member who needs a little extra help in the kitchen, this cookware set will provide every type of pot and pan needed to uplevel that mac and cheese game.

Sweet with a serious edge, these boots from Kate Spade are super stylish, bold and come in two colors.

Best Macy's gifts under $300

It’s time to step up your man's puffer game with this two-tone pick from Tommy Hilfiger. With both matte and glossy finishes, this comfy coat is functional and fashionable.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!