Yesterday, we revealed the gifts that we'll be giving to family and friends this holiday season. From skin care essentials to the hottest tech items, we're quite excited to exchange gifts with loved ones near and far.

Now, we're sharing what's on our lists this year — gifts that we've had our eye on for the past few months, items worth splurging on and stocking stuffers, too. Whether you're looking for some extra gift-inspiration or want to know what us editors here at Shop TODAY would add to our cart, you'll find everything from cozy jackets to hair tools below.

Read on for the full list of editor's picks that we're hoping to unwrap this year.

To shop this article by category, click the links below, or keep scrolling to see everything featured in this gift guide:

Editor's picks: fashion gifts

Like many of us, Commerce Editor Jess Bender has also been living in loungewear since spending more time at home during the pandemic. Now, she's excited to add another comfy essential to her work-from-home wardrobe.

"My favorite brand recently launched their R&R Collection, including these relaxed joggers in five different colors," Bender said. "Best of all, they’re body-inclusive! Sizes range from XXS to 6XL."

These joggers are made with 91% recycled polyester, so not only will you feel good about wearing them, but the material is so soft that they'll feel good on, too.

This Amazon nightgown dress went viral over the summer, and Commerce Analyst Amanda Smith can't wait to get her hands on one this holiday season. It comes in a variety of bold floral prints — 43 of them, to be exact — and is made from a cotton-blend material soft enough to spend the day in.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews launched her "Wear by EA" NFL clothing line last year and Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach is "obsessed with her latest collection. "It features everything from flannel nightshirts to retro sweaters and right now you can even catch a few of the pieces on sale.

"Naturally, I want all the Philadelphia Eagles pieces, but I’ll settle for the colorblock sweater," Brach said.

This winter essential is crafted with a sherpa polyester weave for a cozy feel and features a zipper closure to help you bundle up as the temperatures drop. Commerce Intern, Bridget Conway, added this style to her wishlist to help brave the cold without compromising style.

"I missed the fuzzy jacket trend last year, but I’m ready to hop on it this holiday season," Conway said.

It seems like everyone has gotten in on the magic of Lululemon leggings except for Jillian Ortiz, Commerce Intern, so she's hoping to receive a pair under the tree this year. The super-high-rise waist can be worn with anything from cropped T-shirts to oversized sweatshirts and the soft micro modal fleece is perfect for keeping warm.

From parkas to trench coats, Everlane has tons of stylish outerwear worth purchasing right now. Our Senior Director of E-Commerce, Jen Birkhofer, has been looking for a liner that's cute enough to wear on its own as a jacket but also slim enough to slip on as another layer under her winter coat. At the top of her wishlist is this liner that's bringing the best of both worlds.

"I had my eyes on one at Uniqlo, but I think I want this one in the orange color," Birkhofer said. "Or maybe black. Or both."

As face masks have become a daily essential, it makes sense to invest in a reusable option, not only to minimize waste but to also sport something unique.

"I’m tired of my plain, disposable face masks, and ready to move on to a more fashion-forward look," Conway said. "I love the simplicity of these masks, as well as the environmentally-friendly practices used to make them."

With a beautiful embossed leather outer, this bag can be used for more than just a camera. Associate Social Commerce Editor Kara Quill is hoping to get this bag that's large enough to hold daily essentials (even a water bottle) but sleek enough to accompany you on date night.

Smith also has another fashionable item on her list — this sweater that is exclusively available at Bloomingdale's. It's easy to pair with jeans and boots for a stylish yet comfortable winter outfit.

Another pick on Smith's list? These anti-slip glasses hooks can be easily concealed behind your ears, so the only thing you'll notice is how you no longer have to keep pushing up your glasses or sunglasses throughout the day.

Editor's picks: kitchen gifts

"I have an embarrassing amount of cookbooks in my home library, but why not add one more to the mix?" Bender said. This cookbook is written by two of her favorite food writers that are bringing readers the ingredients, 75 recipes and stories of East African cuisine that have been gathered from eight bibis (grandmothers) from eight African nations.

Not only do I need my coffee fix, but this gift set also includes a gift card for a virtual brew class, so I can learn the proper way to get my caffeine fix. With all this time at home, it will be a fun activity to do alongside my mom who also is into the art of coffee.

"My blender recently broke so I am ready for Santa to bring me a new one this year," Brach said. "And this time, I want all the bells and whistles so I’m hoping for a shiny new Vitamix."

This latest drop from Vitamix features five programs to make everything from smoothies to hot soups and can even self-clean. Along with touchscreen controls, you can also fine tune the speed and texture of your recipes without over- or under-processing them thanks to built-in timers.

Bender "swears by" the beans from Brooklyn-based Cafe Grumpy, which are custom roasted. This blend in particular features notes of malted milk chocolate, orange zest and caramel.

Editor's picks: tech gifts

Smith is hoping to snag a PhoneSoap Wireless this Christmas, which, as its name suggests, can wirelessly charge any device as it sanitizes it using UV-C light. Though the device was created mainly to sanitize phones, it can also break down bacteria on keys, headphones and anything else that can fit inside the box.

My hair is super thick, super curly and at times, hard to manage. While I don't use hot tools on my hair daily, I've heard — and seen — great things about this blow-drying brush from Revlon. It promises to deliver salon-worthy results in a fraction of the time.

Quill was hoping to grab this vintage bluetooth speaker for Christmas that can connect to your phone via Bluetooth or directly through a cable. With more than a thousand reviews, it seems this speaker is such a popular pick that it is currently unavailable; but this speaker from Marshall brings the same retro vibe.

Editor's picks: self-care gifts

When it comes to skin care, we've done plenty of dives into the best products out there and have come to find The Ordinary to be an affordable yet effective brand. For these reasons, Conway is excited to give it a try. "I’ve been eyeing this product for a while for its anti-aging properties," she said.

Another wellness pick on Conway's list is this essential oil diffuser, which is currently on sale for less than $25. "I’m always looking for new ways to make my apartment cozier, and this diffuser is the perfect way to improve the atmosphere, with its soft lighting and calming scents," she said.

What else is Birkhofer wishing for this year? An eventual trip to the spa. "I think all moms will tell you that time by themselves is a perfect gift," she said. "I always ask for a gift card to a massage, manicure or facial on big holidays."

"I always try to start off the new year with a month of healthy living, and this book is a great way to kickstart that," said Commerce Editor, Julie Ricevuto. Since the holidays often bring about a lot of overindulgent nights, taking a break from alcohol in January tends to feel like a pretty good reset for the body — which is exactly why Ricevuto is looking forward to reading this book.

While it won't be available until December 29, 2020, it's available for pre-order right now.

Ricevuto loves the cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which is why she's hoping to get this gift set this holiday season. Not only does it contain their bestselling body cream, it also contains the Brazilian Crush Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and the Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter.

Editor's picks: home gifts

"I recently got into tennis and my favorite part of any sport is gearing up," Brach said. "I’ve got my eye on a cute Ame and Lulu tote that I’ll probably just buy for myself!"

The chic bag is large enough to hold two racquets on the outside, two water bottles on the inside and more.

Quill's last pick is this candle from Harlem Candle Company, which is inspired by Billie Holiday's favorite perfume. With a burn time of 80 hours, it's the perfect candle to not only relax with during the holiday season, but all year round too.

