We've been creating plenty of gift guides to help you tackle your holiday shopping lists this season. Whether you've needed to find a gift for the beauty guru in your life or have been on the hunt for some budget-friendly picks, we've rounded up some of the best gift ideas out there. But what will we actually be gifting this season?

Since we're always on the lookout for the hottest items on the markets or a great deal (and sometimes, both), we're sharing the gifts we'll actually be wrapping up this year to give to our loved ones. From cozy home essentials to bestsellers in skin care, we can't wait to spread joy this holiday season with these gifts — and we couldn't wait to share them with you either!

Ahead, you'll find the full list of editor's picks that we'll be putting under the tree for others this year.

To shop this article by category, click the links below, or keep scrolling to see everything featured in this gift guide:

Editor's picks: home gifts

Commerce Editor Jess Bender can't wait to gift this olive oil this year. It's full of healthy fats and antioxidants and also features a blend of red chili peppers, jalapeño peppers, chipotle peppers, paprika and Arbosana olives.

"I’ve drizzled this on everything from pizza to ice cream," Bender gushed. "(Yes, olive oil on ice cream is a thing — don’t knock it ‘till you’ve tried it!)"

Since this candle recently got the "stamp of approval" from Bender's partner that isn't too fond of candles, there's something gift-worthy about this scent. Bender says "everyone in my life is getting their own this year."

Commerce Analyst Amanda Smith is looking forward to giving the gift of relaxation this year. This bestseller from YnM has amassed more than 19,000 verified five-star reviews from shoppers who can't stop raving about it.

Know someone that's missing home lately? Commerce Intern Bridget Conway is looking forward to gifting this top-rated candle this year for a few reasons.

"I’m excited to gift this candle to my sister who moved away from our home state, Connecticut, a few years ago," she said. "I’ve heard nothing but great things about these candles and I can’t wait to see what the Connecticut scent smells like!"

"These days, we could all use a glass of wine every once in a while, and I can’t wait to get this chic and classy wine cooler for my parents to add to their home decor," Conway said.

This sturdy wine cooler boasts a 4.8-star rating and can also be used as a flower vase.

Smith will also be gifting this soy candle that feature hints of applewood Vetiver and oak moss that can brighten up any room.

Associate Social Commerce Editor Kara Quill will be gifting these dainty mugs that are perfect for morning coffee or tea. Each mug is hand-painted and are both microwave-and dishwasher-safe for easy care.

This jigsaw puzzle is also on Quill's "gifts to give" list this year. Consider it a two-in-one present; they'll enjoy putting the pieces together and will have a vintage-inspired poster to hang in their living space after it's complete.

Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach is excited to give some customized gifts to loved ones this year. "I love personalized gifts for the holidays so I’m planning on getting this keepsake ornament for my friend who just bought a new house this year," she shared. "It’s also a great gift idea for newlyweds!"

Brach found this acupressure mat to be a personal game-changer and plans on letting others in on the secret this year too. "I plan on gifting these to everyone I love because we could all use a little pain relief and muscle relaxation after this year!" she said.

What's better than opening this pillow up on Christmas morning? Falling asleep on it at night. Brach will also be gifting this pillow made out of shredded memory foam dough that helps with a cooler, softer night's sleep.

Celebrity-loved brand Venus Et Fleur is known for their eternity roses that last a full year, which makes them the perfect gift for loved ones. Julie Ricevuto, Commerce Editor, plans on gifting these miniature versions to friends and family this holiday season. "They're absolutely stunning and require virtually no maintenance," she said.

Editor's picks: beauty gifts

"This is, by far, the best body cream I’ve ever used," Bender said. "Deliciously scented with notes of pistachio, vanilla and heliotrope, this lotion leaves my skin silky soft and energized thanks to ingredients like guaraná extract and Brazil nut oil."

She plans on gifting it to everyone who could use a skin-loving present, including her parents, who might get a good laugh out of the name.

At an affordable price tag, this set of bestsellers is a perfect pick for friends and family alike this year. It includes a face wash, lotion, moisturizer, serum and face mask to keep skin happy and healthy.

"Skin care is one of my favorite go-to gifts, as everyone could use a little self care every once in a while," Conway said.

Since it'll likely be awhile before your loved ones set foot in a spa, Ricevuto recommends gifting this bestseller kit. The citrus-scented body wash and lotion will delight any giftee, turning their shower into a luxurious spa experience in itself.

Editor's picks: fashion gifts

Slippers are the hottest item in footwear right now, so Smith plans on gifting this bestselling pair to loved ones this year to keep up with the trends. They're available in a range of colors, including this simple black option and a vibrant "pink cloud" pair.

For those that need a fashionable way to keep track of their face masks, this pearl chain is a chic way to do it. Smith plans on gifting several of these affordable mask holders to plenty of friends on her list.

I love the studded cuffs from this jewelry brand, and can't wait to gift these dainty hoops to friends and family this year. They're the bestselling hoop earring on Amazon right now, with over 6,000 verified five-star reviews.

Senior Director of E-Commerce Jen Birkhofer says she's "obsessed" with this jacket for her daughter, and can't wait for her to try it on this Christmas.

"She’s going to outgrow it in 6 months, but it’s just too cute," Birkhofer joked. "Her poor future sister will be forced to wear it as well."

Birkhofer's dad is a "dedicated Crocs-wearer," so she's looking forward to gifting him these wool slip on shoes from Allbirds to change that. "They are incredibly comfortable and they’re washable," she said. "Plus you don’t have to wear socks with them, which is a plus for Dad."

Editor's picks: tech gifts

Quill will also be gifting the latest iPad this year, which boasts and HD Facetime camera for video calls, enhanced display and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes in three different colors and you can also opt to purchase a cellular data plan for the device to use it anywhere.

No, I don't want to tell everyone their breath stinks, I just want to share the magic of this toothbrush with everyone I know. It has dramatically changed the way I brush my teeth and leaves my teeth feeling and looking visibly cleaner. Plus, I like that I can track my brushing habits too.

As my vinyl collection grows, I'm thankful for this record player that also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Not only can I play my favorite physical records, but I can also play my Spotify playlists through the device too. It's not only practical, but it looks cool too.

