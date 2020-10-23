Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wrapping your holiday presents in colorful, cheerful paper is half the fun of gift-giving, and it's even more delightful when you can add a personal touch. Customized wrapping paper that's decorated with unique messages and photos continues to explode in popularity, and we can't wait to check out these funny, nostalgic and sweet designs this holiday season.

Best personalized Christmas wrapping paper

Sledding, skiing, snowboarding oh my! This action-packed wrapping paper is perfect for the family that loves all the outdoor activities winter has to offer, and it can feature up to four faces.

Wrapping paper adorned with the family pet’s face is a pretty sweet way to pay homage to your furry friends for the holidays. This roll is printed on matte paper and measures 24x60 inches.

Whether you choose a matte, glossy or linen finish, this sweet gingerbread wrapping paper is sure to make your gifts stand out underneath the tree. Available in five different sizes, the paper can be customized to include a unique message and name on each sheet.

Want to add multiple kids' photos to your holiday wrapping paper? No problem! This clean template comes in eight color options and five different roll sizes and lets you customize everything from the wording and border to the reindeer icons.

You can fit up to four faces on this cheery blue wrapping paper that can be printed at home via digital download. Or if you prefer to order them printed, each sheet (sold in a set of three) measures 1.6x2.4 feet in size.

Any little girl would be tickled pink to unwrap a present adorned with this pretty paper. The girly print is decorated with plenty of pink trees, Santa hats, reindeer, snowflakes, hearts and more.

Got a Grinch on your hands? This comedic wrapping paper is sure to get them in the holiday spirit. Each sheet in this set of five measures 20x29 inches and is rolled in kraft tubes for safe shipping.

Sick of the same old wrapping paper options year after year? Jazz things up a bit with a playful elf design that can be personalized with your own face or a loved one's. For $29, you'll get five sheets that measure 20x29 inches each.

It's not Christmas without a few colorful lights and this wrapping paper has plenty of them. You can choose from pink, red, blue or black paper and personalize it with a name and message.

Ho, ho, how cute! Dress your loved ones up as Santa — without the itchy suit — with this personalized paper. With every order, you'll get five 20x29 inch sheets so you can spread plenty of holiday cheer.

Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree! Stacked gifts form sweet Christmas trees in this fun print that can feature any of your loved one's names. The print comes in five sizes and six color options, so there's plenty of variety.

Toy horses and multicolored Nutcrackers add some Christmas cheer to this snowy design that can be personalized to include a name. Each order comes with five 20x29 glossy sheets.

Best personalized Hanukkah wrapping paper

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in style with this classy personalized Hanukkah wrapping paper. The matte paper is made in the U.S. and is available in a single roll or a value bundle pack of five.

Decorated with a menorah and plenty of snowflakes, this Hanukkah wrapping paper can be customized with any messages or names your heart desires. It also comes in 16 colors!

Complete with dreidels, menorahs and the Star of David spread across each sheet, this wrapping paper gives customers the option to add any name to its design for a more personal touch.

Best personalized wrapping paper for everyone

Let's be honest, this pretty paper with an adorable baby's photo on it is kind of a gift in and of itself, especially if you recently welcomed a little one and are looking for a creative way to distribute holiday gifts to your family.

This snowflake design is perfect for anyone celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or a winter birthday and each sheet can be personalized with whatever name or phrase you'd like. The classy paper is available in three, five, seven or 10 sheet bundles.

Building a gingerbread house is one of the best ways to celebrate the holiday season, but if your arts and crafts skills leave something to the imagination, this personalized gingerbread wrapping paper is basically the next best thing.

Adorable Santa hats top mini footballs on this custom wrapping paper that's perfect for the sports fanatic in your life. Each package includes two 20x28 sheets and at $6, it's an affordable way to add some fun to your gifts this season.

You can basically consider this one your family's Christmas card for the year. The collage wrapping paper features six of your favorite family photos and a holiday greeting for your loved ones.

