Can we all agree that stepping into a Target is always a recipe for disaster, at least in terms of your wallet? There’s really nothing you can’t find at Target, and once you enter the store to pick up a few essentials, it’s inevitable that you’ll exit the shopping center with a million other goodies you couldn’t resist picking up.

Thankfully, Target has made it easy to shop online this year, so that you don’t have to enter the store and go completely overboard. See below for the 24 best gifts you can get at Target for all the ladies and gents in your life.

To shop this article by category, click the links below, or keep scrolling to see everything featured in this gift guide:

Target gifts for her

Featuring a Frozen Cooling Globe, mini eye mask, and a bestselling clarifying serum, this trio is ideal for the lady in your life who needs to unwind and sit in front of Netflix while taking care of her skin, too.

Want to print high-quality photos without having to head to your local pharmacy to get them printed? Meet the Canon Selphy Photo Printer. It’s super compact, connects directly to your smartphone through wifi and can print out beautiful pictures instantly while on-the-go.

Okay, so she might not have many events to wear these swanky earrings to, but that doesn’t mean she can’t rock them during her virtual holiday work party this year.

Fancy, lovely-smelling fragrances don’t have to cost a fortune. This one from Kristin Ess features notes of ambrette seed, magnolia and pear water, and is the same scent that’s found in Kristin’s signature hair care products, too.

Give the gift of gorgeous skin with this duo from Olay. The Regenerist Micro-Sculpting daily face moisturizer helps to hydrate and firm skin during the daytime, while the Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer works throughout the night to improve skin appearance and diminish fine lines and wrinkles, thanks to the retinoid complex.

As one of their bestselling scrubs, this pick from Tree Hut will take a bathtime ritual to a whole new level. Formulated with natural shea butter, safflower seed oil, avocado oil and Moroccan oil, this sugar scrub does a great job at exfoliating while leaving your skin feeling silky soft after you wash it off.

Wintertime is the ideal season to improve your baking skills. For the budding baker in your life, this cast iron pan is perfect for whipping up a loaf of love (and subsequently making the kitchen smell incredible, too).

For the Dove-fanatic in your life, this gift set checks all the boxes in terms of getting clean, hydrated hair. It features their delicious-smelling coconut water and sweet lime shampoo and conditioner, as well as their dry shampoos.

This single-serve coffee maker from Keurig is ideal for anyone living in a super cramped apartment. It comes in four colors, is easy to store and makes grab-and-go coffee super simple.

Who doesn’t love a good ole’ Fujifilm camera? This pick comes in six colors, instantly prints pictures and even has a selfie mode.

Whether your skin is in need of some extra moisture, a boost of brightness, or just needs to calm down for a second, this set from I Dew Care will meet any one of your skin care needs whenever an issue arises.

For the budding Ina Garten in your life, this 17-piece set from T-Fal is affordable and includes everything you may need to whip up a feast in the kitchen. Plus, the pots and pans have a unique heat indicator that turns red to show when the pans are properly preheated. Chef’s kiss!

If there was ever a year we all need a little extra motivation and encouragement, 2020 would be it. This pretty planner created by motivational speaker Rachel Hollis can help you get out of your pandemic funk and create the life of your dreams.

Target gifts for him

Behold, the latest and greatest from Fitbit. This smartwatch not only alerts you to new messages on your cell, tracks your workouts and has over six days worth of battery life, but it also offers EDA detection and stress management, heart rhythm assessment with ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications and on-wrist skin temperature sensor, among many other cool features.

The popular scent from Every Man Jack’s grooming products is now available in a delicious cologne. This pick features notes of sandalwood, vetiver, amber and vanilla.

If your guy loves joining in on your weekly face mask session, it might be time to gift him his very own. This pick from Masque Bar will help him minimize the appearance of pores, even out his complexion and balance and hydrate the skin, too.

Deck the drinks this holiday season with a cool addition to any festive drink. This silicone ice cube tray creates four large, completely round ice cube spheres to keep drinks colder for longer.

For the dude who’s always having trouble falling asleep, these noise-masking earbuds from Bose are designed to be noise-canceling while also playing soothing noises to help you fall into a deep slumber. You can even download your own favorite sounds to the earbuds and set an alarm in the morning, too.

Unless you live in sunny Florida year-round, the winter can be a rough time for all the golf fanatics out there. Gift this hitting mat to the guy who can’t stop swinging his club indoors, outdoors and everywhere else this holiday season.

For the guy who needs a little help in the hygiene department, this fun set includes the AXE Phoenix Deodorant Body Spray, Phoenix Body Wash for Men, Phoenix Hair 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner, shower bag and pouf.

For the guy who wants to get in shape and eat healthier, but can’t quite let go of his beloved french fries, this Ninja Foodi air fryer is the perfect addition to his kitchen countertop. This one features two baskets in one so you can air fry your whole meal in just one sitting.

Get a little fancy with this shaving set from The Art of Shaving. Featuring the Sandalwood Pre-Shave Oil, the Sandalwood Shaving Cream, one Jet Black Morris Park 5-Blade Razor and one Black Synthetic Fiber Shaving Brush, this fun set is perfect for the dude who really wants to step up his shaving game.

Every gamer needs a great PlayStation controller. This wireless pick features haptic feedback, a mute button, an integrated motion sensor and so much more.

Working out outside during the winter months can be rough, and for most of us throughout the country, gyms aren’t the safest spot to be if you’re trying to avoid contracting COVID-19. This pull up bar can be installed on most doorways up to 32 inches wide and will help build muscle while staying safe, too.

