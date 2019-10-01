Get the latest from TODAY

By Daphne Oz

Emmy winner and best selling cookbook Daphne Oz is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite healthy fall recipes. She shows us how to make perfectly grilled chicken paillard and roasted pumpkin salad with mozzarella.

Get The Recipe

Grilled Chicken Paillard

Daphne Oz

I love this recipe because it is packed with lean protein. It's so simple to make and makes plain chicken breasts feel like they're from a fancy French bistro.

Roast Pumpkin and Fresh Mozzarella Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roast Pumpkin and Fresh Mozzarella Salad

Daphne Oz

This veggie-centric salad is so good for you but the bit of fresh mozzarella and the hint of sweetness in the vinaigrette make it feel decadent. Or you could remove the maple syrup entirely and the roasting of the squash still brings a wonderful caramel flavor to this dish. It's the perfect sweet and savory way to welcome pumpkin season!

