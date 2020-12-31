Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Most people are looking forward to putting 2020 behind them. But before we do, we're taking one final look back at some of the products that defined this year.

Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share the top-rated and bestselling items from the past 12 months.

Ranging from very 2020 items such as hand sanitizer, face masks and WFH apparel to timeless staples like mascara and a long-lasting skillet, these are the 10 most popular products from 2020 that you'll want to buy well into the new year.

Megababe launched this product in January 2020, right before hand sanitizer became one of the most sought-after health items of the year. The popular sanitizer sold out twice in March and had a 15,000-person waitlist for good reason: It meets the CDC’s recommendation of 60% alcohol concentration and is FDA-approved to kill 99.9% of germs. Along with ethyl alcohol, the formula includes marula and almond oils as well as aloe, to keep your hands feeling hydrated.

The brand also has the sanitizer in a large size with a pump for easy, long-term use. And just this week, it introduced antibacterial wipes in a resealable 30-pack.

As face masks quickly became one of the most-used accessories of this year, cute designs and fabrics turned the expert-recommended gear into a fashion statement. The Destiny Face Mask from Natalie Mills, launched in June, stands out as one fun option that does just that. It's made with comfortable cotton and decorated with crystals, for the ultimate glam look.

There's also a promotion offering 25% off when you buy three bestsellers or 20% off when you buy two bestsellers.

Tie-dye made a major comeback this year, and those who didn't want to get their hands dirty making their own could buy pre-made sweats, shirts and more in bright colors or cool monochrome. This set has sold out multiple times this year, but you can upgrade your WFH outfit and snag the sweatshirt and matching sweats right now on Etsy.

As a bonus, you can add your name to the collar or chest, for a personalized touch. The shop also offers sets for kids, in addition to other patterns such as "candye crush" and "heart u most."

In a year of stress and sleepless nights, it's not surprising that many people turned to weighted blankets to help them get their ZZZs. While there are plenty of options to choose from, Tranquility's blanket is one of the most popular. It's available in multiple weights and colors to fit your preference.

With this bestselling curling wand, you can achieve the perfect laid-back beach waves without ever stepping foot on sand. The easy-to-use tool features three barrels to create a tight wave in no time. It reaches its max temperature of 450 degrees super quickly, so you won't have to wait around to start styling. It even comes in three different barrel sizes, from 1 inch to 1.25 inches.

Post featured this mascara in her 2019 segment as one of the bestselling products of the year and it hasn't lost any of its appeal, which is why it's making a return to the 2020 list. It's the No. 1 bestselling mascara on Amazon, with more than 62,000 five-star reviews. The mascara defines and separates lashes for a bold look while helping you avoid clumps, flaking or fading.

This magnetic shape-shifting puzzle transforms into more than 70 different shapes, making it the ultimate brain teaser and the perfect activity for when you have plenty of time on your hands. It comes in a variety of patterns and is suitable for both kids and adults.

If you're the kind of person who always wants to take their food to the next spice level, you probably already know about this popular hot sauce. The original flavor is the top sauce on Amazon, and this variety pack features the Truff Original sauce, along with the Hotter and White Truffle sauces.

Whether you're searing steaks, roasting vegetables or cooking up the ultimate brunch, this cast-iron skillet is the perfect vessel for creating your meal. It's sturdy and the oiled finish only improves with use, so you'll have it in your kitchen for decades to come.

