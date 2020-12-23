Ring in the new year with these fun at-home celebration ideas

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For the revelers, merrymakers and party animals, this New Year’s Eve won’t look the same. With the longstanding traditions of large get-togethers, fireworks and unthinkable amounts of confetti thrown out the window, ringing in 2021 won’t have the same pizzazz or excitement it usually does. Or will it?

A low-key New Year’s Eve might just be what the doctor ordered — literally. Staying in on December 31st can be just as special as a night out on the town if you do it right. Skip the extravagant makeup for a DIY spa night, transform your living room into an at-home theater or maybe even open up the five-star restaurant of your dreams in your own kitchen. There are plenty of ways to recreate (and rethink!) the glitz and glam of NYE without ever having to step foot outside.

We found all of the tools, products and kits to get your amended New Year’s Eve plans off the ground and in full swing. And who knows? It might just become your new annual tradition.

DIY spa night

Just because you’re staying in doesn’t mean you can’t snap a few photos to commemorate the new year. You’ll want to make sure your nails look snatched (and match your NYE jammies!) with this eight-piece manicure set including a cuticle serum, an easy-to-use patented bottle handle, and over 50 polish shades to choose from.

What does a fresh start smell like? Sun-dried goji berries? Asian pears? Maybe vanilla pods and sugarcane? However you set the mood for 2021, you really can’t go wrong with one of Voluspa’s luxurious home fragrances.

Who wants to dress to the nines when you can ring in the new year wearing a silky-smooth robe that’s just as cute? Lounging on the couch will never look or feel as fancy than with this Urban Outfitters tie-dye garment, made from a lightweight fabric and with an adjustable self-tie waist.

Say goodbye to 2020 (and dull skin) with this coconut water-infused sheet mask, formulated with plant-based collagen and purple broccoli. When your parents told you to eat your veggies to become big and strong, they forgot to mention it also brightens your complexion and gives your face a healthy-looking glow!

No spa day is complete without a lavish and relaxing bubble bath. Kick off your laid-back New Year’s Eve with one of Lush’s fun, colorful and beautifully scented bath bombs. Just pop one in the tub before popping the actual bubbly.

Ditch the heels and join the hundreds of shoppers who are looking at these dusty blush slippers to dance the night away in. Not only will your feet feel warm and cozy, your conscience will also feel great knowing that each pair is made from recycled polyester faux fur. You won’t be kicking these off any time soon.

Cozy movie night

If there’s anything we miss more than movie theaters, it’s the buttery popcorn we find in them. Now you can make that same cinema snack at home with a SmartStore Popcorn Maker! This fun device can pop up to 24 cups of kernels at once and also has a stirring bar to ensure no kernel gets left behind.

Watch the ball drop — or your favorite holiday movie — from any room in the house using this portable mini projector. You may not be able to see what exactly 2021 will bring, but the ultra-clear display on this multimedia gadget will definitely have you seeing in high definition with 45,000 hours of guaranteed lamp life.

This mini fridge is the perfect place to chill your mini champagne bottles and cans of spiked seltzers. Now you can toast to the final day of this tumultuous year with a drink on the hour, without ever having to leave the couch.

You’ll be lucky to stay awake until midnight with Nordstrom’s Mongolian throw wrapped around you. This shaggy faux fur blanket is an essential movie screening companion and will keep you cozy all night long.

The first rule about movie night is that you don’t talk during movie night. And you won’t want to with the iLive Home Theater System pumping crystal-clear audio through its 26-inch sound bar and four satellite speakers.

Laid-back dinner party

Your 2021 diet can wait! Treat yourself to an extraordinarily excessive fondue party with the Nostalgia stainless steel pot. Whether you’re in the mood for a super-cheesy dip, barbecue sauce-soaked comfort foods or chocolate-dipped fruit, this tabletop unit can handle any snack with its adjustable temperature controls and 6-cup food capacity container.

This year, make your own luck and bring words of wisdom to your quarantine party with a little help from this DIY fortune cookie kit. Either use one of the 60 pre-written well wishes or personalize your own message with an edible ink pen — then order Chinese takeout to see how well you did!

Add some sparkle to your favorite cocktails with a sprinkle of all-natural glitter dust. Pour a dash of rose gold for a taste of raspberry or some gold flecks for orange flavors. For a stay-at-home New Year’s Eve celebration, you’re allowed to be a little extra.

Crepê-making can be a difficult endeavor, especially if you don’t have the correct equipment. Creating a sweet New Year’s Eve dessert has never been easier than with this French-made blue-steel pan. The uptilted handle gives novices an edge in spreading a balanced layer of batter and the sloped sides promote better flipping and less chances of flopping.

Whether you want to cheers to the new year or try to completely forget the one that just passed, this cocktail set will grant your every New Year’s Eve wish. Anyone can play bartender with this five-piece set at the ready, complete with a strainer, 1- and 2-ounce jigger cups, spoon and bottle opener and holder. One look at the gorgeous antiqued gold finish and you’ll never settle with a bottle of beer again.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!