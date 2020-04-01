Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Now that we're all spending much more time in our homes, it can be easy to run out of ways to entertain yourself without stepping outside. Binge-watching TV and scrolling on social media can get old after a while, which is why TODAY editors put together a list of fun activities that have been keeping them and their families entertained for hours.

Don't let boredom get the best of you — scroll down for our picks of fun games and hobbies that will help you pass the time.

Activities to do at home

Use these days to create your own masterpiece with a simple paint-by-numbers kit. TODAY associate editor Kerry Breen loves how attention-grabbing the project is.

"They're super complicated/detailed and require a lot of focus, so they're great for keeping attention and killing time," Breen said.

This beginner's guide features five different lettering styles and 15 projects to help you develop and practice your calligraphy skills.

"I took a break from puzzles and coloring books at home and picked up this beginner-friendly calligraphy book," senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach told us. "It’s an easy way to keep my mind occupied (and away from bingeing too many shows!) while learning a new creative skill. I personally love the Tombow brush pens and markers for lettering, but you can use any old pen or pencil you have laying around the house."

Made for all ages, this can features 30 different games that are divided into creativity challenges and games of skill. Our editorial director for NBC News BETTER Margaret O'Malley loves the variety of challenges and activities it provides.

"There are 30 different games in the can, everything from drawing activities to acting to games of skill," O'Malley told us. "When you’re bored with one game, move on to the next."

Get an extra boost in hydration with this non-GMO electrolyte replenisher. The powder aims to help give you six minerals including calcium, potassium, sodium and more.

Brach finds it great for staying hydrated throughout the day and has even experimented with some mixed drinks.

"I love adding Ultima Replenisher to my water during the workday, especially now that I’m working from home (I could use all the hydration I can get!)," said Brach. "But I put on my bartender hat this past weekend and mixed up my favorite flavor, cherry pomegranate, with some champagne for a sweet mimosa and it was delicious. The brand’s site has a bunch of great cocktail recipes I’m going to experiment with for my next Zoom happy hour."

Associate commerce editor Megan Foster has been using this newfound free time to get crafty. "I’m literally tie-dyeing everything!" Foster told us.

If you have any white clothing laying around, then you may be interested in this DIY tie-dye kit. Designed to create up to 36 projects, this kit has everything you need to get started.

TODAY editorial intern Madeline Merinuk found a new creative outlet when she recently picked up a ukulele.

"Music has always been a huge part of my life, and now that I have some extra free time, I wanted to learn how to start playing an instrument!" Merinuk said. "It’s brain-stimulating and a good way to get myself off of my phone."

This particular one was designed for entry-level learners and is modeled after a vintage ukulele made over 100 years ago. It's also currently on sale!

Made of lightweight durable foam, you could have your own indoor or backyard golf game with this set. TODAY's commerce editorial assistant Camryn La Sala plays this with her family to stay entertained.

"Whether you're good at golf or not, this putting green game is super fun and will keep you entertained for hours," she said. "It's like having a mini-golf place right in your home."

TODAY producer Brooke Fraser uses this online video game service on both her phone and Zoom sessions to stay connected with family.

"These screen and phone games are perfect for Zoom and virtual talking," Fraser told us. "We have played with family via Zoom all over the country in the last few weeks."

Pictionary Air is a modern version of a classic game. Editorial assistant Stephanie Larratt loves how it gets her family up and moving.

"Pictionary Air is such a fun game!" Larratt told us. "It’s great for the family because everyone gets up, moving and involved."

Self-care has helped Brach pass the time as she preps her skin for spring.

"I am starting to revamp my skin-care routine for spring and decided to give myself an at-home facial," Brach said. "My skin feels refreshed after a bunch of face masks and serums — but this microneedling tool made all the difference. It doesn’t hurt one bit and I have already noticed a difference in my skin’s texture and glowiness."

The face roller is designed to painlessly roll over skin with 0.5-millimeter needles. It was made to help smooth over fine lines and wrinkles to leave skin with an improved look and feel.

La Sala has also been practicing archery with her family to stay active. This beginner bow set comes with safety glass arrows, finger rollers, an arm guard and bow quiver.

"This has been a really easy but fun way for my family and me to stay active during this time of quarantine," she said. "We're by no means good at archery, but a little friendly competition has been a nice way to decompress after a long day of working from home and watching the news."

