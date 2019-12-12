6 festive outfits to wear to every holiday party

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

From office parties to family gatherings, the holidays are a time to celebrate! All of these events mean you're constantly on the hunt for different outfits.

This time of year can be stressful enough when trying to decide what gifts you should get — the last thing you want is to stress about what to wear.

Style expert Melissa Garcia stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to get you ready for any holiday party. From formal cocktail parties to casual dinners with friends, read on for her favorite picks for the season.

Cocktail Party

Turn heads in this sequined dress from New York & Company. This online-exclusive style features a self-tie belt, giving you the freedom to define the waistline to your liking. The multicolor stripes give this dress versatility so you can wear it well past the holiday season.

This slim-fit suit will give you a classic look. The stretch material gives you the freedom to move, too. With this suit, you can have the best of both worlds: comfort and sophistication.

A long-sleeved sweater can be worn to pretty much anything. Pair it with jeans to dress it down or with a jacket and dress pants to make it a bit more formal.

A lapel pin is a great opportunity to add a personal touch to any suit. This feather lapel pin is sure to be a conversation starter.

Dinner with Friends

The company describes this dress as "worth making plans for" and we have to agree! The deep green velvet is perfect for the holidays.

Top it off with this cozy coat from Old Navy. It's also the kind of statement-making coat that can make even jeans and a T-shirt look special.

This slim tuxedo jacket can dress up any holiday outfit. The green and black plaid is a festive touch this time of year.

A good pair of dark wash jeans are a must-have for any wardrobe. Levi's is currently having a sitewide sale where you can get 40% off with code SPARKLING.

These boots are the perfect shoe to pair with anything from slacks to jeans. They add a touch of sophistication without making it look like you tried too hard.

Casual Family Party

Jazz up a casual outfit with a statement sweater like this sequined one from Shein. The pastel pattern can easily pair with light or dark bottoms.

This is another statement sweater option Garcia loved. The sequin detailing at the shoulders is subtle enough that you can also throw a long necklace over it for a personal touch. Pair it with light blue jeans and white sneakers for an outfit you'll want to wear every day.

Chelsea boots are a great addition to any closet and the harness detail on the side makes these boots different from the rest. And did we mention they're 60% off?

This season is all about the long cardigan. Step up your game with this french terry shawl cardigan from Forever 21. It's another great piece that combines comfy and trendy.

Similar to the cardigan above, this is another great choice. It's the kind of staple pieces you can take from day to night easily.

If you want a jean with a more tapered look, these skinny fit Levi's fit the bill. Whether you want to let them hang over a Chelsea boot or cuff them above a nice loafer, these jeans pair well with any outfit.

This sweater from Asos is comfortable and on-trend for the holidays. It comes in plus and tall sizes.

