By Kristin Granero

I love dresses.

While some may view them as too much effort, I see them as quite the opposite: effortless and thoughtless. After all, dresses don’t require all the time and energy that can go into putting together an outfit. They are the outfit in and of themselves. One and done, in other words, and comfy.

That ease changes, of course, when the weather starts to get cooler and the stress of having to piece together separates is replaced with constantly having to do "the tights dance." You know the one: Where you spend 20 minutes of your morning trying on pair after pair from your drawer in hopes of finding the one pair that survived the frustrating and frequent runs and holes. Or you toss those and purchase new ones only to then go through the same process in a few wears. (If you’re lucky, they won’t give out in the middle of an important meeting.)

I bought cheap ones because I was sick of spending money, and then expensive designer ones because I thought they were worth the splurge. After all, who would dare charge $30-$40 for pantyhose that won’t last? Seemingly everyone. One by one, they’ve all let me down (if not within a few wears, at least by the season’s end. That is, except a certain precious pair from Express.

Super Opaque Full Tights, $20, Express

(Right now, the tights are buy one get one 50 percent off.)

I received them from my mom for Christmas (I believe it was three holidays ago; it might even be four). She still fills my stocking each year and, considering my struggle, she usually adds tights, so I can prepare for the new season.

The tights didn’t seem much different from many of the others I’d owned. They were very opaque, a little thicker but not as thick as many wool-lined styles I’d tried. The only thing that really set them apart was that they kept going.

No holes. No runs. Just glorious opaque coverage time and time again. To this day, they are my longest-running pair, outlasting every other one that I have purchased.

You have to try the Super Opaque Full Tights, but if you aren't quite convinced, below are a few more top-rated tights from Amazon for your consideration.

And, who knows, maybe you'll find yourself loving dresses, too.

If you don't love the Express leggings that I'm a huge fan of, here are some Amazon best-sellers to consider:

Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings

1. Manzi Run Resistant Control Top Tights, $7+, Amazon

These run resistant control top tights have more than 600 reviews on Amazon and boast a 4.3 star rating.

2. Hue Women's Opaque Sheer Tights, $7+, Amazon

Also available at Macy's.

With 14 different colors to pick from, these opaque tights are sure to match any outfit. As a note, reviews say that these run small so order one size up from what you normally would.

3. Wolford Satin Opaque 50 Tights, $40, Amazon

Also available for $49 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

These Wolford tights have been described as "well worth every penny" by Amazon reviewers.

4. Heat Holders Women’s Genuine Thermal-Brushed Tights, $15, Amazon

Heat Holders tights have a soft brushed inside, which maximizes the amount of hot air held against the skin and helps with insulation against the cold, according to the brand.

5. Jiayi Women's Sheer To Waist Sexy Silk Pantyhose Tights, $13 (3-Pack), Amazon

These tights are thinner than the others on this list and come in five different sizes.