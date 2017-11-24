Editor's Note: we've refreshed this article because the Sam Edelman Chelsea Boot is 43 percent off on Nordstrom! Read on below to see why the internet and two TODAY editors love this boot and check out Nordstrom for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday super-sales.

Shoe trends come and go, but the classic ankle boot is (we hope!) forever. And in our seasonal quest for a sleek, simple boot that goes with everything, one pair comes up again and again: the Sam Edelman Petty Chelsea boot.

In fact, these boots are so beloved that not one but two TODAY staffers are hardcore devotees. According to TODAY editor Jen B., "I found these boots three years ago on a lunch-break trip to Urban Outfitters and I absolutely love them. They go with everything and you can walk miles in them - and that's coming from a seasoned New Yorker."

People are basically obsessed with this boot online, giving it thousands of glowing four- and five-star reviews on Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos and other sites.

“I have issue wearing any type of heel,” one reviewer wrote on Nordstrom's website. “(These) boots are so comfortable, I can walk miles in them...I strongly recommend to anyone who has trouble finding cute comfortable shoes.”

“This is my second pair of these boots!” another reviewer gushed. “They are fashionable, cute, functional, comfortable, and the color goes with everything.”

A fan on Amazon said, "These are my favorite booties. They hit the ankle in just the right spot, which is an important consideration given my petite frame (I’m 5’3”). They are comfortable for being on my feet all day at my clinical rotation. They pair nicely with almost any outfit. And, so far, both pairs have held up nicely. I’m thinking of getting them in another color... :)"

Zappos has over 1,100 reviews of the boots with one commenter stating,"I now own three pairs, need I say more? (Well, I will.) I wear orthotics, always have shoe 'issues'. These are so incredibly comfy and fit my orthotics just right and I traverse cities in them."

Sam Edelman has been selling the Petty boot for several years now, thanks to its popularity, and it does seem like a versatile wardrobe staple you could rely on season after season. It also comes in various colors and styles (and shearling!), our favorites are below.

Sam Edelman "Petty" Chelsea Boot in Suede, $80 (originally $140), Nordstrom

If you're looking for something a little different, though, here are some of our other favorite Chelsea boots and other classic ankle boots for fall.

Aldo Scotch Ankle Bootie, $48 (normally $120), Amazon

With its angled upper, this leather shoe offers a twist on the traditional Chelsea boot silhouette. Reviewers on Amazon say this bootie is comfortable on the first wear, and looks more expensive than it actually is. For daring shoppers, the Scotch boot also comes in a leopard print.

Hunter Original Refined Chelsea Gloss Boot, $109 (normally $145), Amazon

This rubber shoe has the sleek lines of a Chelsea boot and all the protection of a rain boot. It's a good option when you want to stay dry without wearing super-clunky wellies. And check out our top picks for stylish, waterproof boots.

Clarks Taylor Shine Chelsea Boot, $90-$122, Amazon

This menswear-inspired leather boot has a cushioned insole and a 1-inch heel, and many reviewers on Amazon say it holds up to hours of standing and walking.

Those are just a few ankle boots we love — but if you're looking for a higher heel or an above-the-knee style, here are some of our other favorite boots for fall.