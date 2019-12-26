Save up to 50% during the highly anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If you didn't get everything you had on your wishlist this holiday season, the best gift just arrived: The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is happening now and everything from cozy sweaters to classic Ugg boots are up to 50% off through Jan. 2.

The retailer's highly-anticipated bi-annual sale has something in store for the whole family, but we scoured the selection to find the best deals. So if you've been eyeing a pair of comfy leggings or chic ankle boots, it's time to treat yourself and take advantage of the deep discounts. To sweeten the deal, Nordstrom is also offering free shipping or in-store pickup.

Shop our Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale picks ahead.

One TODAY editor says she practically lives in this cozy sweater and pairs it with leggings for the ultimate comfortable outfit. But hurry, because this one is selling out fast!

Ugg boots rarely go on sale during the winter months so this is quite the treat. Right now, this pair of plush shearling booties are 40% off and available in 3 different colors.

From the brand that makes comfy leggings that "hold everything in place," this high-waist pocket style is on sale right now for 40% off.

Made from a cotton and cashmere blend, this sweater is the ideal winter wardrobe staple. The loose-fitting turtleneck has a roomy fit and is available in 3 different colors.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This popular style of Madewell skinny jeans are designed with stretch technology to keep you confident and comfortable all day long. Also available in plus sizes, these jeans are a staple item for any wardrobe.

Now, this is what we call the perfect pair of black flats. This classic design features a round toe and a low heel for a comfortable fit with a fashion-forward look.

Stock up on your favorite Philosophy skin care products for a fraction of the price. This set is 50% off right now and includes everything you need to cleanse, moisturize and prime skin.

You can never go wrong with a slouchy coat with oversized pockets. It's perfect for layering over chunky knits and fleece jackets. Available in six colors, this popular coat is 50% off right now.

These legging-style trousers are the perfect combination of sophisticated and comfortable. With a tummy-control waistband, these "Ab-Solution" pants are also designed to be figure-flattering.

It's a bit of a splurge, but this wildly popular shirt is available in 21 patterns and colors and is as versatile as it gets. Soft to the touch and cozy, you can style this with jeans for a casual look or pair with sleek pants for the office. Either way, worth every penny.

This Clinique set includes a full-size and travel-size set of the brand's famed 3-step skin care system. Ideal for oil skin, this bundle also comes with a handy clear travel bag.

12. All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic

With over 4,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating, there's a reason this billowy top is a bestseller. It's available in 5 different shades, has a flattering draped silhouette with a long hem and has stylish roll-tab cuffs.

Looking for a pair of high-waist, sculpting jeans that fit like a glove but feel like a pair of stretchy leggings? That's exactly what you get with Levi's popular skinny jeans.

Step up your style with a pair of cute and waterproof booties. This western-inspired style comes in 5 different shades and patterns and complements just about anything in your closet.

This stylish and practical Coach bag is down to 50% off. The minimalist bag will pair with anything you own and is roomy enough to tote your everyday essentials and sleek enough to wear as a crossbody.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!