I like to dress up for a fancy event as much as the next person — but most of the time I want to be wrapped in the softest piece of fabric available.
That's why I'm so in love with Thread & Supply's Wubby Fleece Pullover. I bought it during this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and knew I'd be living in it come fall. I wasn't wrong.
If you missed the sale the first time, you're in luck because Nordstrom's discounted the piece by 35% today (that's the same price I bought it for during the big sale).
Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply is known for its ultrasoft fabrics and this pullover definitely delivers on comfort. The product description even says wearing this is "like being wrapped in a fluffy cloud." I couldn't agree more.
Stuff We Love
Despite buying this jacket in July, I've worn it countless times since. I may or may not have turned on the air conditioning one afternoon just so I could cuddle up in its softness.
Now that it's actually weather-appropriate, I've been wearing the Wubby Fleece Pullover pretty much every weekend to run errands and hang out with friends.
While its comfort can't be overstated, I love that this pullover is actually stylish.
It comes in two colors — gray and cream — and features contrasting trim at the sleeves, pockets and collar. The quarter-zip adds a bit of a rustic touch to the whole look.
I'm not the only one who loves it, either. Over 200 reviewers have weighed in with mostly favorable reviews on Nordstrom.
"This is perfect for fall weather when you want to be cozy indoors or head out for a hike," wrote one reviewer.
Some mentioned that it runs a little large, so they recommend sizing down if you want a fitted look. I'm on the shorter side (5 feet, 1 inch) and typically wear an XS, but I stuck with that size and feel totally fine with the comfortable, oversized fit.
TODAY Commerce Associate Editor Megan Foster is also a fan of the Thread & Supply brand and swears by their Lazy Sunday pullover. "This ultra-cozy pullover is one of my staples for the colder months," Foster explained. "It’s not too heavy so I can easily wear it under my parka, but I also like to wear it with a vest and find that it’s warm enough without the added reinforcement of a bulky jacket."
Long story short: It's the fall wardrobe essential you didn't know you needed.
