Get your credit cards ready! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 started on Friday July 19 and there are plenty of deals up for grabs.

Not sure where to start? We've rounded up 25 of our favorite bargains, and the best part is they're all under $100!

Under $25

Who said shapewear has to be ugly? This lacy, sexy pair of undies helps smooth things out without making you feel like you're suffocating.

This isn't the only pair of Spanx underwear discounted for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, there are tons of the brand's more traditional shapewear pieces available as well:

Whether you're a longtime fan or have never tried the brand, now's the time to scoop up this cult brow set normally valued at $43.

Can't decide between lip colors? You don't have to with this fun mini set, valued at $35. Plus, they fit perfectly in your purse!

Layer this wardrobe staple under blouses, sweaters and more, and get your money's worth with a two-way silhouette you can wear with the V-neck in front or back.

Get glittering with these luxe studs that only look like a million bucks.

These go-to leggings have a slimming high waist and are perfect to throw on and running out the door.

Designed for an exceptionally sleek look, this firm-control shaper defines your natural waist while slimming the tummy, thighs, and rear.

Ultra-soft and ultra-absorbent, this towel is woven specifically for maximum absorbency.

Under $50

Found: The perfect basic black flat! This chic style from Jessica Simpson gives just a touch of lift with a slight heel, ultimate comfort with a curvy design and a sleek finish with a glossy sheen.

Get your T-shirt game on with this affordable wardrobe staple featuring a rounded neckline and a chest pocket.

You can never have enough sweaters. And when they're slashed in price, there's always room for more in your closet!

Need to stock up on work essentials? This pair of basic trousers is $30 off.

There's nothing better than cozying up in a comfy pair of PJs, especially when it's time to settle in for some trashy TV.

The cotton knit and draped collar make this a more casual version of your everyday blazer. Available in several fun colors, it'll add a pop to any wardrobe.

Get ready for chilly fall temperatures with this cuddly, wonderfully soft blanket.

With an innovative soft-knit fabric and a smooth fit, this bra fits well under almost any outfit.

This cozy, essential hoodie is made of a soft tri-blend fabric that'll keep you comfortable before, after, and even during your gym workout.

Under $100

Jeans with figure-shaping features? Yes, please! This high-waisted pair from Spanx are heavily discounted right now, which means we won't judge if you decide to buy two pairs.

Take your look from work to a night out with this versatile sheath dress that shows off curves in all the right places.

From a brand known for its unbelievably soft materials, this cardigan transitions easily from frigid winter nights to long, chilly summer days in an air-conditioned office.

Gear up for fall with the perfect pair of booties! As an added bonus, this suede pair comes equipped with a waterproof finish.

Before you head off on your next summer getaway, score a sweet deal on a carry-on suitcase to store all your travel essentials and a few souvenirs, too.

With products that are gentle, multitasking, and refreshing, this set from Fresh Beauty is sure to be the perfect way to start or end the day.

Deeply hydrate, energize, and refresh skin with this trio of La Mer favorites.

With a pointy toe and a block heel, this over-the-knee boot catches the eye. The form-following fit makes it just as comfortable as it is fashionable.

