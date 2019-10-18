At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

When it's too chilly for a jean jacket, but not chilly enough for a wool coat, bomber jackets are the answer.

Given their fitted design and cozy fabrics, they can also make for a more flattering and comfortable alternative to cargo and leather jackets.

Sleek enough for the office or for a night out, yet sporty enough for weekends spent running errands and getting your favorite workouts in, read on for a range of bomber jacket styles that will have your back no matter the occasion. The best part? They're all under $100.

This sleek polyester and nylon jacket from White Mark features a ribbed collar, cuffs and waist for a more custom fit, as well as various zippered compartments for added storage. Scoop it up in black, navy and olive shades.

Take your bomber on the go with this lightweight style from Athleta, which features a breathable fabric for active lifestyles and has a five-star rating from reviewers who've come to love its practical and stylish design. We're especially into the dark garnet shade for fall.

This is another jacket that strikes the perfect balance between work and play. Wear it as a sporty substitute for your typical blazer at the office or with a pair of joggers for running to the gym on the weekend.

Mix things up with this paneled varsity style. It comes in three color combos (plus cheetah print) and is fully-lined for additional warmth.

This machine-washable jacket from Target's JoyLab line is made with four-stretch fabric for added mobility. Rock it with a pair of patterned leggings for a look that takes you from workouts to brunch!

This comfy and versatile zip-up from Levi's is the perfect companion to your favorite T-shirt and jean outfit. Purchase the black for everyday wear — or try the pretty floral print for when you want to stand out among the crowd.

Prepare for cooler temperatures ahead with Marc New York's performance teddy. Available in black and burgundy, it's made with cozy fleece and a relaxed fit (meaning you won't want to take it off).

This jacket features a chic quilt-like detailing throughout and falls right at the waist, making it perfect for mid and high-waisted pants and skirts. Some reviewers were so pleased with their original purchase that they went back to buy an additional shade.

This jacket will take you straight back to the '80s! Reviewers say it runs true to size and is best to wear on warmer days as it's thinner than expected. It comes in army green, blue and coral.

If you're looking for a bit of an edgier look, this jacket is for you! Between the sherpa body lining and fleece hood, this jacket it sure to keep you nice and warm. You can get it in black, silver or red.

