It's sweater weather! And we couldn't be more excited to break out our favorite fall cardigans.

Sweaters are a basic wardrobe staple, but that doesn't mean they need to look basic — and this fall, we've got our eye on a range of eye-catching styles that put any basic cardigan to shame.

Check out this year's cozy, chic and completely on-trend styles that we're already eying for our closets.

Need a lightweight sweater to arm you against all those early fall breezes? Try a button down cardi with trendy metallic buttons. This one comes in 25 colors from earth-toned shades to bold brights.

Show your spots in a sassy polka dot crew-neck sweater that’ll be en vogue well beyond fall. And for only $15, we might buy all three color options.

Chunky sweaters are so cozy, but sometimes, they can be a bit shapeless. With this slouchy style, staying warm and chic at the same time is a breeze.

This bestseller comes in 23 colors, has a flirty silhouette and can easily be dressed up or down.

There are times when little details can totally take a cardigan to the next level. Case in point? This sweater's classy diamond pattern and waist tie.

Who says a classic cardigan has to be boring? This affordable style is available in 30 bright colors that are sure to spice up your fall wardrobe.

Bell sleeves and a ribbed texture make this otherwise basic sweater a true statement piece. Find this one for 43% off.

This long cardi has the look of a blazer but the comfort of a sweater, so you’ll get the best of both worlds all season long!

When chilly days arrive, sometimes all you want to do is curl up on the couch and wrap yourself in a blanket. This long sweater is basically the next best thing.

A rib-knit sweater is a must-have wardrobe staple that goes with everything from jeans and a blouse to a dress and tights.

This fashion-forward cardigan has side slits to add a bit of drama. The long silhouette would look fabulous paired with a blouse, leggings and booties.

Tackle all your fall outdoor activities and stay protected against the sun with a UPF 50+ fabric that blocks 98 percent of UV rays.

Live in a warmer climate? Enjoy all the fun of sweater weather without working up a sweat in a bulky style.

The best part about sweaters? There are so many styles and lengths to choose from! And this long duster cardigan definitely stands out from the crowd.

A simple pop of detail at the wrist and waist make this long cardigan a statement style we can't wait to add to our wardrobe.

A bit of draped detailing can really dress up an otherwise simple sweater. You have 45 color options with this one so you're sure to find one that works with any outfit.

Feeling sassy? A tiered, ruffled sweater brings major attitude and frames curves beautifully.

Is there anything more cozy than a thick, knit sweater coat? Not really! Which is why we're loving this one that will keep you warm without sacrificing style.

Pearl embellishments can add an oh so sophisticated vibe to a routine cardigan. These petite pearls will look great at a upscale restaurant or in the office.

Every once in a while, all you really need is a short sweater to cover up your shoulders on a brisk fall day.

