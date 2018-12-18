Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Forget the itchy and uncomfortable sweaters of your childhood, cashmere is the game-changer adults need. Suddenly turtlenecks are cozy, not constricting. In fact, my winter wardrobe would probably consist entirely of cashmere if it weren't for one thing: the triple-digit price tag.

Fortunately, if you know where to look, it's easy to find this favorite fiber on sale. This is great for anyone looking for a last-minute gift on a budget. Truly.

Here are a few timeless cashmere pieces that probably cost less than a trip to the salon.

1. COLLECTION Cashmere Turtleneck Shell, $49 (usually $175), Saks Off Fifth

This cashmere base layer is great for for two reasons: First, the color is ivory frost so it goes with practically any cardigan, jacket or blazer. Second, it's 100 percent cashmere. So, even if your outer layer isn't the softest material, you'll still feel spoiled since your core is directly in contact with this shell.

2. Classic Cashmere Crewneck, $99, L.L. Bean

This crewneck sweater, which comes in seven colors including a sable heather, boasts an impressive 4.2-star rating from nearly 400 reviews. It's made of 100 percent cashmere from goats in inner Mongolia where, supposedly, the best cashmere comes from.

3. Cashmere Ballerina Raglan, $100, Everlane

Former Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is such a big fan of Everlane's affordable cashmere sweaters they reference her in their ads ... and apparently her husband, Prince Harry, now wears them too. This ballerina raglan, which Everlane lists as traditionally retailing for $220, comes in four colors: black, heather grey, mauve pink and pale blue heather.

4. Cashmere Eye-Jacquard Sweater, $64, Neiman Marcus Last Call

Most cashmere sweaters come in solid colors but this fun pattern from Marled by Reunited Clothing is quite eye-catching, literally. Valued at $240, it's currently more than half off at Neiman Marcus Last Call. Take advantage of the site's frequent additional promotions to save even more.

5. Cashmere Ruffle-Cuff Sweater, $60, Neiman Marcus Last Call

While sleeves don't make the sweater, the ruffle cuffs on this lavender sweater from Marled by Reunited Clothing certainly add depth to the look. Valued at $230, it's been discounted as much as 71 percent at Neiman Marcus Last Call.

6. The Essential Sweater from Naadam, $75, Naadam

Naadam prides itself on sustainable cashmere. According to the site, the company pays Mongolian goat farmers 50 percent more than the industry standard and even invests in vaccination programs for their flocks. Naadam's best-selling $75 sweater, which is unisex and available in crew neck and v-neck, comes in 10 different colors.

7. Women Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $60, Uniqlo

This affordable 4.2-star rated cashmere turtleneck comes in nine colors ranging from bright orange to off white. One satisfied reviewer, Ava D. from London, writes she finds it so fabulous she has one in every color.

8. Men's Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, $70, Uniqlo

With almost a perfect 5-star average rating, this men's 100 percent cashmere sweater can be considered a low-risk, high reward investment. It comes in 10 different colors, including neutrals like navy, beige and gray and more playful and rich tones like Pink and Wine.

9. Cashmere Cardigan Sweater, $78, J. Crew Factory

You'll love this warm 100 percent cashmere sweater in the winter, but it will also come in handy in the summer if your office cranks up the AC. Despite its low price tag, it's described as "polished," "elegant" and "really fluffy" by reviewers.

10. State Cashmere V-Neck, $99, Amazon

This highly rated 4-star rated V-neck sweater from State Cashmere, headquartered in New York City, is made of 100 percent Mongolian cashmere. It comes in eight colors including camello, black, winter twig, red, ivory, heather grey, navy and baby blue.

11. Urban Boundaries 3/4 Sleeve Cardigan, $63, Amazon

The best thing about this sweater, besides the fact it comes in 13 different colors, is the thoughtfully reinforced button holes. It's proof that you shouldn't have to compromise on quality for price.

12. Sofia 3/4 Sleeve Cashmere Pullover, $80, Nordstrom Rack

At 65 percent off its original price of $230, this 100 percent cashmere pullover is a justifiable add to your shopping cart. The unique neckline and three-quarter sleeves give it a flattering shape and make it easy to pair with your favorite bracelets and bangles.

