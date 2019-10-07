At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Over time, you'll notice a few signature wardrobe pieces that stand the test of time. They appear in closets of shoppers and celebrities alike, and continue to work with stylish outfits year round.

Right now, we're talking about a leather jacket — a fashion staple that instantly adds edge to an other wise conservative outfit. Though these jackets are certainly trendy and versatile, it can be difficult to find a decent looking leather jacket for a budget-friendly price.

Fortunately for us, there’s Amazon.

Katie Jackson

I recently went on the retail giant's site to look at winter jackets, and due to the weather (which is still surprisingly warm), one of the more popular coats on the site was a lightweight, faux leather jacket.

This jacket initially drew my attention thanks to 3,933 reviews and an average of 4.1-stars out of 5. The Lock & Love’s hooded faux leather jacket is actually ranked No. 1 on Amazon's list of best-selling women’s leather and faux leather coats, which is an added bonus to the initial reviews.

Even though it’s hand-wash only, there’s no mistaking this $60 jacket (depending on which of the 27 styles and colors you choose from) for a $600 jacket. But when it comes to faux leather looks, Lock & Love has the formula down pat.

What's nice is that there are multiple styles — so if you're not into having a hood on your jacket, you can purchase one with a sleek collar instead. This one, fully lined with tonal stitching, looks great with everything from a pair of jeans to a simple dress.

I opted for No. 1, the hooded version, in classic black. At $60, it’s the most expensive color, but thanks to Amazon Prime, shipping was fast and free.

I was immediately impressed with how soft it felt and the fabric was even forgiving and comfortable, as though someone had broken it in for me. I was worried the polyurethane shell would feel plastic-y and make noise when I moved but I never experienced an issue with the texture.

My second concern was that the jacket would look cheap. For me, a bottom layer like a T-shirt or tank top, can look like it cost less than lunch, but a statement piece like a leather jacket? That should scream "investment."

While I won’t say this jacket is worth saving for my future daughter to wear, it looked presentable enough that I wore it out to a fancy company dinner. It's an edgy jacket, but you can unzip the removable hood lining for a more elegant look.

Keep in mind, however, that the sweatshirt fabric around the cuffs and bottom hems does not come out. It’s a minor point of contention in one review I read. Still, the reviewer gave this jacket five stars and titled her review “Dream Come True.”

