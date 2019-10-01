At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Fall weddings are upon us — and so are all of the fashion conundrums that come with them.

Light or dark colors? With sleeves or without? Tights or bare legs? The amount of options can be overwhelming. To help you navigate the season (and the unpredictable weather), we rounded up a range of styles that can be worn on their own or with appropriate outerwear depending on the occasion and temperature.

From mid-knee to maxi, and shift to swing designs, each of these looks comes in different shapes and sizes for under the affordable price of $75.

Knee-Length Dresses

The classic wrap dress gets a fancy makeover in with this style from Target's Who What Wear collection. It's made of 100% satin cotton poplin and the customizable waist and full skirt make it especially great for highlighting curves. Just add a bauble necklace, earrings or bracelet and you're ready to shine.

Make a casual date a night to remember with this playful swing dress. Perfect for the dance floor, it features a ruffle halter neckline and comes in a range of six patterns and shades (we're currently loving this flirty floral number).

Bodycon dresses can be tricky (as in too short or too tight to breath), which is why we like this classy and comfortable version from All in Favor. Scoop it up in Emerald Green (shown) or Snake Print - one of the biggest pattern trends for fall - and pair it with a delicate nude or metallic strappy heel.

Midi Dresses

This midi dress from Prologue has a sheer overlay for added coverage and intrigue without the risk of overheating. Complete the look with a pair of sandal flats or heels and earrings, and keep the dress in your rotation for work and play (you can also add a belt for more definition).

Channel retro vibes in this glamorous midi gown from All in Favor. The v-neck falls in just the right place and the long sleeves lend added warmth on colder days. It also comes in a rusty cinnamon shade that would look incredible with a pair of metallic heels!

This little black dress from Loft is incredibly soft and comfortable — plus it features a stretchy material for added mobility and pockets for stashing essentials. This is another one of those dresses you'll buy for the wedding, but it can be worn year round on multiple occasions.

Long Dresses

This beloved (and flattering) chiffon style from Lulus opens up at the waist, making it versatile enough for a range of body shapes and sizes. It also comes in 12 (yes, 12!) shades and has nearly 1500 reviews on the brand's website.

This breezy waist-tie maxi from Universal Thread can be worn year-round. Just add a cardigan or shawl on cooler days. Since the neckline is fairly high, you don't need a necklace, but we'd suggest accessorizing with earrings or a bracelet for those looking to up the ante.

Last but not least, you can steal the scene in this chiffon evening dress from Ever-Pretty, which boasts beautiful pleated detailing along the bodice and flowy bell sleeves that appear light and airy. While we're currently loving the Dark Green (shown), there are nine others for your choosing (you just might want to avoid the white unless the wedding is your own).

