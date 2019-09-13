At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Excited for fall fashion but not necessarily the bills that can rack up when you're busy shopping the season's biggest trends?

From cozy tops and cropped pants to flowy fall dresses and utility-style jackets, we've rounded up 13 versatile — and budget-friendly — fall wardrobe essentials that look so cool you'd never guess they came from Target.

DRESSES

Add a whimsical touch to any wardrobe with this pretty blouse dress, which is office-appropriate but fancy enough for even the finest occasions (cue those fall weddings). Swap out your heels for slouchy boots for a bohemian look.

Make a statement in this power dress from Target's Who What Wear collection. Available in plus sizes, the sleeves can be worn down or rolled up for added comfort and customization. Add a black belt for to accent your figure and add extra flare.

If the runways were any indication, animal prints are going to be huge this season. Rock the look with ease thanks to this shirtdress, which comes complete with a matching belt and strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished. There's also a shorter, long-sleeve version for those looking to mix things up.

TOPS

This time of year (and the weather that usually accompanies it) can be tricky. Make sure you're prepared with this chic shawl from Universal Thread. It can be thrown in your tote when the temperatures warm up.

Say hello to the perfect office cardigan. The roomy, boyfriend style comes in a lightweight material and seven hues to fit your personal taste.

BOTTOMS

These flattering pants have a slight stretch for added breathing room during those long (read: uncomfortable) meetings. Scoop them up in a range of colors and fits. Last time we checked, they were also on sale.

Casual enough for running errands (just add sneakers), yet chic enough for the office (paired with loafers or heels) — these might be the perfect pants. Scoop up a pair of these chinos and never worry about what to wear again.

A good pair of jeans isn't always easy to find, and a great pair (as in quality and fit) under $30 is practically unheard of. Grab a few to make fall dressing even easier.

OUTERWEAR

Plaid blazers are having a big moment right now, and for good reason — they add an instant touch of sophistication to any ensemble. This pick from Ava & Viv has just the right amount of stretch for added mobility when making those power moves.

Similar to plaid jackets, you can expect to see a lot of utility styles as everyone begins to make the seasonal closet transition. This one is available in the standard cargo green (or Olive), as well as Gray and Rust shades.

Of course, we couldn't have a fall wardrobe roundup without the staple that is the classic trench coat. This button-up, machine-washable take from Wild Fable has a tie at the waist for a custom fit and rings in under $40.

ACCESSORIES

This is another one of those versatile items that can't be overestimated when it comes to easy dressing, especially in colder months. Featuring a flattering cut and three colors, we suggest claiming yours before it's too late.

Last, but certainly not least, this zip-closure crossbody bag from Bueno is all about the details — among them buckles and a tuck-flap for added security. It also looks much more expensive than the $40 price point might suggest. We see a lot of compliments in your future.

