The midi-length dress features fluttery cap sleeves and a print that's meant to resemble DNA. Plus, the wrap silhouette proved flexible enough for the duchess to bust a few dance moves. It's also available in a colorful tribal pink pattern and a pink woodland pattern.

As soon as we heard about the dress, it was sold out.

While the story behind this fashion choice can't be beat, we have to imagine the black and white trend is about to see an uptick thanks to the duchess's pick. For anyone inspired by the royal style, we found a few similar styles to help get the look until the Mayamiko dress is back in stock.

The featured python print gives this dress a bit of an edge, while the buttoned cuffs pull it together for a more polished silhouette. The versatility in the details makes this dress great for both work and a night out.

Amazon customers seem to love this versatile dress. One reviewer wrote, "I've already worn this to dinner with sandals, to work with flats and am planning on dressing it up with heels to a bridal shower."

Similar to the python print dress, the snakeskin print gives this piece an extra push. The length and cut allow you to easily go from one event to the next without having to worry about changing your entire outfit.

This dress features a pattern and color scheme close to the one worn by the duchess. The high slit gives it a little something extra, though potentially too risque to be royal-approved.

Temperatures are dropping as we get into fall and this three-quarter length sleeve option is perfect for that transition period. You won't have to worry about being too cold in the morning or too hot in the afternoon. With this dress, it'll always be just right.

For more stories like this, check out:

