Finding the perfect dress for a friend's wedding can be complicated. There are options all over the internet, but the process of finding and trying on multiple dresses can be a daunting task.

Recently, TODAY viewer Eileen Hunsicker wrote a message to style expert Sydney Sadick explaining a wedding dilemma she was struggling to tackle on her own: She has three weddings in eight days and not a single thing to wear.

Understanding that wedding attire can be expensive, Sadick recommended this all-in-one dress option that has the potential to streamline any wardrobe.

This dress is perfect for wearing multiple ways. Sadick chose this versatile navy shade because it compliments plenty of colors — making it simple to pair with different accessories. It can be styled nine different ways, with some notable looks being a shouldered dress, a V-neck dress and a halter-neck dress.

Try wearing it with any of the combinations below!

The Look: Delaware Beach

Nathan Congleton

This stylish sandal goes perfectly from day to night. Sleek and simple, the chunky heel and skinny straps give off the perfect retro vibe.

These glittering star-inspired earrings give the perfect amount of sparkle to any look. They have beautiful glass stones, a gold-plated foundation and they are available as posts or clip-ons.

The wooden clutch recommended by Sadick is currently out of stock, but this structured wooden clutch is a great alternative — plus it has 4.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon. The roomy interior can hold all your necessities, but it's small enough not to weigh you down.

The Look: Pennsylvania Winery

Nathan Congleton

This cute, classic cardigan is the perfect layering item. Lightweight and cozy, it's perfect for summer nights or fall days, and the simple style means it works with a variety of outfits.

Elevate your look with these snake-patterned black heels. The heel is flattering without being too high, and the skinny straps make it the perfect companion to a summery outfit.

The box clutch recommended on the show was super popular — and it sold out quickly. You can still sport the pearl-white trend with this option from INC International.

These dramatic, monochrome drop earrings add a fun pop of style to any look. The attention-catching earrings are clip-on, so anyone can wear them without weighing down their ears — and the seed-bead construction is sure to start a conversation.

The Look: Fancy Wedding

Nathan Congleton

This sequined wrap comes in silver and gold and adds some sparkle to any look. The elegant sequined pattern complements multiple styles and it can be worn in a variety of ways.

These mid-height patent leather heels are comfortable, stylish and perfect for dancing the night away. With an exclusive memory foam padding system and a cushioned insole, you won't experience painful blisters.

Store your necessities in this delicate silver clutch. With a short chain and a soft interior, the chainmail-style pouch is ideal for any formal event.

These dramatic drop earrings are eye-catching and glamorous — and clip-on! Use them to add dazzling sparkle to any outfit.

