Summer wedding season is officially upon us, and so begins the hunt for the perfect dress (or dresses) to help your loved ones ring in the special occasion.

After all, warm-weather nuptials and all the nuances that come with dressing for them seem to be especially tricky to navigate. How do you ensure you rise to the occasion without overdoing it, and manage to choose a cut and fabric that will keep you cool throughout the evening while still providing enough coverage?

To help you out, we've tasked the pros with outlining some of the biggest trends of the season, broken down by individual dress code. From black tie-optional to dressy-casual (and all the beach, garden and destination weddings in between), read on as stylists break down exactly what to wear, and shop some of our top picks for getting — and completing — the look.

Outdoor wedding

What to wear: A minimalist dress. "An outdoor venue was chosen for a reason — to showcase a beautiful view or landscape. Why try to compete?" asked Gloria Cospito, a New York-based stylist. "Go for modern silhouettes with sculptural details and minimal pattern. Add pearl accessories and metallic heels to really pop against the natural backdrop."

Shop the trend:

Dolman Plisse Midi Dress in Canyon Rose, $59, Nordstrom

This lightweight dress is perfect because it'll stay breezy during even the hottest of ceremonies! It's available in three colors and comes in size XS-XXL

Vince Camuto Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress, $142 (normally $168), Macy's

The off-the-shoulder detail gives this sophisticated dress a little something extra, while still fitting with the minimalist trend.

Complete the look:

Rachel Parcell Linear Drop Earrings, $19 (normally $39), Nordstrom

Pearls and crystals make these earrings the perfect romantic complement to any simple dress.

A New Day Women's Ema High Block Heel Pumps, $30, Target

With a sturdy block heel and over 1,000 reviews to back it up, these pumps seem like the perfect fit for a night of dancing under the stars.

Garden wedding

What to wear: Fancy brunch-style attire. “I like to opt for tea- or knee-length dresses with details like a ruffle, off-the-shoulder element or halter-style neckline," said Kimmie Smith, a celebrity stylist and co-founder of Athleisure Mag. "A garden wedding is perfect for sunset hues, jewel tones or florals."

Shop the trend:

Astr the Label Lace Midi Dress in Lemon, $89, Nordstrom

Lavender is the perfect complement to a lush green garden, and this lace dress is one of Nordstrom's bestsellers. It's gotten over 1,200 reviews and comes in nine different colors (although we'd avoid white unless explicitly approved by the bride).

Gala Ready Off-the-Shoulder Dress in Lavender, $82, Lulus

Layers of pleated ruffles give this dress a very festive vibe. It's also available in a green floral print, if you're looking to blend in with your surroundings.

Complete the look:

A New Day Bangle Bracelet Set, $13, Target

A simple stack of bracelets like these will add a touch of sparkle to any outfit. You'll definitely be able to wear them long after the big day!

Embrace the natural setting with a purse made from natural fibers, like this rattan straw clutch. It's a bestseller at J.Crew and the structured silhouette is just big enough to hold your phone and a few essentials.

Beach wedding

What to wear: Boho-chic. “This is the perfect reason to wear your flower-infused maxis or amazing neutrals — even better if the dress has special details (such an open back or strap formations),” said Smith.

Shop the trend:

Lilly Pulitzer Winni Midi Dress, $188, Lilly Pulitzer

Beach weddings basically call for Lilly Pulitzer. This effortless maxi dress comes in two different patterns.

Lulus Dance the Night Away Backless Maxi Dress, $84, Lulus

This flowy maxi dress will keep you cool under the hot sun. We love the delicate bow detailing at the shoulder!

Complete the look:

Lilly Pulitzer Rita Sandal, $148, Lilly Pulitzer

These pretty sandals will save you from sinking in the sand.

A New Day Fireball and Tassel Long Necklace in Gold, $15, Target

A drop necklace like this one is perfect for a beachy wedding because it isn't too formal or stuffy. You can easily wear it again with a T-shirt and jeans, too.

Dressy-casual wedding

What to wear: The dressy end of dressy-casual. "Midi dresses in summery fabrics like linen, gingham, seersucker or eyelet will strike the right balance between comfortable and classy," recommended Cospito. "Instantly elevate the look to wedding-ready with gold accessories and espadrilles."

Shop the trend:

J.Crew Sleeveless Faux-Wrap Dress in Gingham Cotton Poplin, $83, J.Crew

We love that this gingham midi dress has a built-in snap at the bust so you can adjust how modest you'd like to be. Even better? It's an additional 40% off when you use the code BIG at checkout.

BP Linen Blend Knee-Length Sundress in Tan Mustard, now $35, Nordstrom

Linen is perfect for a casual summer wedding because it doesn't read as casual as cotton or jersey might. This sundress is available in XS-4X.

Complete the look:

Soludos Tall Wedge Linen, $95, Nordstrom

Wedges are the perfect way to stay comfortable during a long day of wedding festivities. Plus, you'll definitely want to wear these espadrilles over and over again.

Kenneth Jay Lane Polished Gold Link Bangle, $31 (normally $45), Zappos

Sophisticated gold accessories help dress up a more simple sundress, so there's no risk of being underdressed for the occasion.

Casual wedding

What to wear: Sundresses that can be dressed up or down. "Dresses that work with casual walking sneakers for a weekend getaway, but become event-appropriate with slides and a fun pair of earrings will be your best bet," said Cospito.

Shop the trend:

Who What Wear Floral-Print Mid-Rise Sleeveless Shirtdress, $37, Target

This black and white floral print dress is styled like a shirtdress, with a flattering belt and neckline, but the sleeveless design makes it perfect for summer.

Leith Ruffle Front Square-Neck Midi Dress, now $41, Nordstrom

Square neck dresses are having a moment right now, and this orange patterned piece is the perfect way to embrace the trend.

Complete the look:

LOFT Crystal Half Circle Drop Earrings,$15 (normally $30), LOFT

In keeping with the theme from the "dressy-casual" wedding, metallic accessories are a great way to add a special touch to a more low key look.

Cocktail wedding

What to wear: Chic cutouts. "Cocktail attire allows for shorter hemlines and less formal options. A one-shoulder neckline or small cutouts (ideally along the side or back) will keep you cool while still remaining classy," Amber Alexandria, a fashion stylist in Denver.

She recommended statement jewelry for balancing out any empty spaces.

Shop the trend:

Ted Baker London Cormier Cutout Fluted Hem Dress, $155 (normally $259), Nordstrom

With a mock neck and subtle flare at the hem, you'll look like the most confident woman in the room wearing this bright dress. It comes in orange and turquoise, both equally showstopping.

Adrianna Papell One-Shoulder Sequined Sheath Dress, $199, Macy's

For something a little sparklier, try this sequined number from Adrianna Papell. With a dress this bold, it's probably best to stick to minimal accessories and really let the dress shine.

Complete the look:

Charles by Charles David Trickster Sandal, $60, DSW

These strappy sandals would pair well with the sequined dress for a monochromatic silver style.

BCBGeneration Geometric Stick Drop Earrings in Silver, $16, Macy's

These simple earrings are the perfect complement to either of the statement-making dresses above.

Black tie-optional wedding

What to wear: Playful elements, like fringe. "Black tie-optional allows you to have a little more fun with your look, so try spicing up a classic cocktail dress with a layer (or two) of fringe as seen at the Tom Ford and Marcel Ostertag Spring/Summer 2019 shows," said Alexandria. "If you're looking for an alternative to black, I'm loving jewel tones." She also recommended upping the ante with jewel-toned or metallic accessories.

Shop the trend:

INC International Concepts I.N.C. Fringe-Trim Dress in Black, $90, Macy’s

With a flattering wrap silhouette, this fringed dress fits perfectly with the trend mentioned by Alexandria.

X REVOLVE Ramona Dress, $137 (Normally $228), Revolve

Embrace your inner Daisy Buchanan with this Gatsby-esque dress. The monochromatic leopard print modernizes the whole look.

Complete the look:

Jessica McClintock Molly Clutch, $40, Zappos

A classic metallic clutch, like this one from Jessica McClintock, is a must-have during wedding season.

Sashi Blossom Earrings, $48, Shopbop

We love the way these gold floral earrings delicately drape off the ear and give the illusion that they're almost floating there.

Black tie wedding

What to wear: Sleek cuts in bold hues. "For a lighter take on more traditional black tie formal evening wear, try a long gown in a bright or even neon shade," saidAlexandria. "Fuchsia is a vibrant pick for summer. Green has also popped up a lot on the runway over the past couple of seasons and is here to stay."

She recommended a similarly bold accessory — such as a drop earring or animal-print clutch — for rounding out the style.

Shop the trend

Calvin Klein Draped One-Shoulder Gown in Hibiscus, $199, Macy’s

This column gown is both bright and classy at the same time. The one-shoulder silhouette adds a sophisticated air to the look.

Lovers + Friends Max Gown in Oasis Green, $198, Revolve

If you're sure the event will be extravagant, this showstopper seems like the perfect pick.

Complete the look

Thalia Sodi Extra Large Gold-Tone Linear Fringe Earrings, $20, Macy’s

Alexandria liked these drop earrings to pair with the bold dresses above.

Like Dreams Pia Faux Tortoiseshell Box Clutch, $51, Nordstrom

This cute acrylic purse comes with a chain strap so that it can be worn as both a crossbody bag and a clutch.

