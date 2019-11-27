You can save over $100 on Ugg boots — just in time for the holidays

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When the temperatures begin to drop, staying inside and cuddling up with an ultra-soft blanket sounds like an ideal move. But, when duty calls and errands need to be run, going outside into the chilly air becomes inevitable.

This is where the signature UGG boot comes into play. Back in 1978, the brand was born off the coast of Southern California and it quickly became a symbol of “relaxed Southern California culture.”

After UGG landed on the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things in the year 2000, the sheepskin boot gained significant attention and showed up on the streets, in magazines and in the heart of the New York Fashion industry.

The brand has continued to grow and innovate for over 40 years and the shoes still boast a reputation of being high-quality, comfortable and practical.

If you haven’t already accumulated a couple pairs of your own, you can now find dozens of styles available right before the holidays — and at a major discount. Find some of our favorite styles for women and men, along with home items that will make the perfect cozy gift for anyone on your list.

Women's Ugg Shoe Sale

This spin-off on the classic Ugg boot is too adorable for words. It has a suede construction and a faux fur lining that will keep your toes warm during the chilly winter days.

We're loving these shearling boots because they pair well with nearly every cold weather style. If you take a look at the back, you'll see that they have two bows that will add a tad of chic to any outfit.

Whether you're looking for more of a homebody style or you're wanting a shoe to take the dog on a walk around the block, these lightweight slippers could be a good choice.

These boots are currently over $100 off which makes them the perfect gift for the holidays. With a braided stitching on the back, you're certain to have people asking where you found them.

The Viki Waterproof Boot is made with sturdy laces and a fluffy, genuine-shearling tongue. These can be worn whenever and wherever thanks to the slip-resistant outsole.

Men's Ugg Shoe Sale

This chukka boot is both stylish and comfortable — a must-have during the winter months. They'll keep your feet warm without feeling bulky.

Even if you're not a hiker, these boots are bound to be a hit for the holidays. Since they are only available in whole sizes, users recommend sizing up for optimal fit.

You can get these super soft slippers for under $70 right now. That's a savings of 36% off! Unlike some other slippers that will slide around with movement, these ones will stay on while you decorate, cook or move about the house.

Home Ugg Sale

This herringbone throw can double as a warm blanket or an essential decor piece. Made from 100% cotton, it will be the perfect companion for a movie night indoors.

Cuddle up next to this faux fur pillow when the weather is less than ideal. One side is soft flannel and the other side has a fur-like face.

This blanket will bring rustic vibes into any room in your home. We're loving the fringe which gives this ordinary blanket a unique and comforting look.

