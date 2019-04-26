Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 7:12 PM UTC By Katie Jackson

When it comes to athleisure, some consider Lululemon the gold standard. Unfortunately, sometimes it feels like it would take Fort Knox to create an affordable outfit from the Vancouver-based brand. The Wall Street Journal once reported that Lululemon sells 95 percent of its merchandise at full price.

Since Lululemon very seldom has sales, and usually it's only on a handful of items, today feels like Black Friday. Online, the Women's "We Made Too Much" section currently has more than 260 items in it. In addition to its best-selling leggings, bras and tanks, there are marked-down rain jackets, swimming suits, hats, bags and even shoes! Here are 9 pieces we love that are bound to sell out. Note: shipping is free but there are no returns or exchanges on final sale pieces.

1. Sculpt Tank II, $34 (usually $58), Lululemon

Save up to 40 percent on this cool and comfortable tank that normally sells for $58. We love this tank because it's long enough to cover your bum and it's made of loose-fitting mesh so it's extremely lightweight and breathable. Because it's a little looser than Lululemon's other tanks, you may want to go down a size. It's currently available in seven colors and most sizes.

2. City Core Tight, $69 (usually $128), Lululemon

Originally $128, these high-rise training tights are nearly half-off! They're made of Lululemon's Nulux fabric, which wicks away sweat and dries more quickly than traditional fabrics. We're a big fan of the adjustable waistband and its secure pocket for small valuables. If you want this legging in black, order now. It's only currently available in sizes 2-8. The Antique Bark style is available in all sizes.

3. Baller Hat Satin, $19 (usually $42), Lululemon

This lightweight (it's made of satin and mesh) hat makes protecting your face from the sun a fashion statement. It comes in one size, but it has an adjustable strap in the back. Currently, it's available in two colors: Misty Moss and Misty Pink. The original price is $42, so it's more than 50 percent off! And yes, there's a hole in the back for your ponytail. Wear it with a white T-shirt and a pair of Mom jeans (yes, they're officially back) for an effortlessly chic look.

4. Early Morning Dress, $59 (usually $118), Lululemon

Don't be fooled by this dress's conventional front. It has a fun open back, which is great for ventilation, and an eye-catching diagonal hemline. But our favorite features of this dress — originally priced at $119 and currently available in five colors— are the pockets. If you're not a fan of pockets in your dresses, consider the Cinch It Dress, also $59.

5. Free To Be Bra (High Neck), $39 (usually $58), Lululemon

Offering "high coverage," this beautiful bra is perfect for feeling confident in yoga during inversions and downward dog. The skinny back straps are a nice, feminine touch too. It's normally $58 and is currently available in all sizes. If you think $39 is still too much for a sports bra, keep in mind that this one is made of Lululemon's four-way stretch Luxtreme technical fabric which is sweat-wicking and promises to be "cool to the touch."

6. Energy Bra, $39 (usually $52), Lululemon

Also made of Luxtreme, this bra, originally priced at $52, is great for yoga. It has a bit more support, so you can also wear it running or for more intense workouts. Currently, it's available in sheer blue, poppy coral and seven fun prints. We love the cross straps in the back and the fact that the cups are removable.

7. Sweetest Day Long Sleeve Tencel, $59 (usually $78), Lululemon

In one word, this long sleeve tee, marked down from $78, is essential. It's a high quality (thanks to the technical fabric) wardrobe stable that you can hike in on Sunday and wear in the office on Monday. The unique hemline is bound to bring in a compliment or two, and the thin sleeves make it easy to layer under a stylish spring jacket. It's currently available in Heathered Titanium (sizes 2-10) and Blue Cast (sizes 2-8).

8. At My Leisure Jogger, $69 (usually $98), Lululemon

There are sweatpants that should never leave the house and sweatpants that are almost nice enough to wear to church. This high-rise jogger, currently about 30 percent off, is the latter. It's made of a soft modal French terry fabric that feels far more breathable than cotton. For practical reasons, the front pockets are big enough to hole an iPhone and there's even a hidden pocket for smaller items like keys or cash. It's currently available in all sizes (0-14) in both heathered mod black and heathered mod merlot.

9. Warm Two Ways Bomber, $99, Lululemon

Sure, summer is almost here, but why not invest in this bomber so you're not scrambling when fall comes? Marked down from $148, this reversible jacket is an incredible value. It's super lightweight but thanks to Primaloft® insulation, it's also super warm. The fabric is even treated with DWR, so you're protected from wind and light rain. Between the three colors — mossy, copper coil and light chrome — it's currently available in most sizes.

