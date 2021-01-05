Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In the new year, we all have lofty resolutions to build better habits. For some, that might mean maintaining your health. For others, it means meeting your deadlines without procrastinating. After a 2020 that felt like the longest 12 months ever, self-care might be your main priority, and we don't blame you.

Self-care can look like a lot of different things. You might find pleasure in different routines — drinking a warm lemon water every morning or stretching before bed, for example. Maybe you like to reflect on your daily jaunts to stay inspired, relieve stress or simply memorialize your life. Or maybe you find peace in being creative through words and images.

But it's not always easy to slow down and make time for yourself. No matter what your 2021 wellness goals are, it helps to keep your inner self organized. We found the best guided journals, blank journals and bulletin boards that offer you space for your mind and spirit.

Guided journals

This set is a trifecta of self-care and productivity. Organize your goals, meals and habits in three separate stylish journals to stay on track and mindful throughout the year. Guided prompts will help you along the way.

If you're looking for inspiration, this journal from Morgan Harper Nichols is for you. A few years ago, the writer, musician and visual artist called for people to anonymously share their stories on her website — a moving project that led her to create artwork rooted in community and support. With these same themes, this journal has sections and prompts to help you focus on your inner peace and gratitude.

Based on Michelle Obama's bestselling memoir, this beautifully packaged journal invites you to tell your own story through more than 150 inspiring questions and prompts. One verified reviewer on Amazon said, "This journal is something I can hand down to my children . . . I am sure in the future they will be thrilled to have these memories of my life."

Even driven, ambitious go-getters come up against challenges and mental roadblocks or simply need a way to organize all their dreams and goals. This journal from creativity and productivity expert Kara Cutruzzula contains 75 prompts to get those gears turning, focus your energy and prepare you for a new project.

This journal for "healing, hope and daily care" gives you space to reflect on the day's events and offers exercises to work through any conundrums you might be going through. Inspirational words are sprinkled throughout to give you a pick-me-up whenever needed.

Keep track of your daily to-dos and sprinkle in reminders to floss, apply sunscreen or any other habits you know you should already have. This 52-page spiral-bound pad lets you see a week at a time, so you can break down your tasks and habits by day.

From Brandon Stosuy, the co-founder of the inspirational website The Creative Independent, this guided journal is sprinkled with prompts to help you find your creative process and make time for it. It even includes inspirational quotes from notable artists, writers and creators across disciplines, including Eileen Myles, Jia Tolentino, David Byrne and many more.

Made with 100% recycled paper, this undated journal has specific sections for you to mark your mood, wellness intentions, mindful rituals and free thoughts.

Journals

Bring it back to basics with this bestselling notebook. The dotted pages are perfect for the person who scribbles and doodles, while the elastic band, page numbers, perforated pages and pockets keep everything organized and intact.

This is another classic notebook but lined for writers and perfectionists and available in a variety of stylish colors.

If you love a classic look but are notorious for losing your pens, this journal is just for you. It comes with pockets and page dividers, but the best part is that it has a pen loop so you're never without a writing utensil.

A five-star Amazon's Choice, this ruled spiral-bound notebook comes in a variety of eye-catching prints and colors so you can jot down thoughts in a place that feels really personal.

Customize your journaling with this set of three cute journals. Keep one in your home, one in your bag and one in your office so you always have a space to take notes. You could also dedicate each to a different theme or area in your life.

Available in silver and blue, this dreamy journal made of genuine leather has a wrap tie closure, beaded embellishments and one wooden pencil. The unlined pages are perfect for the stylish thinker or artist on the go.

If you're looking for a more classic leather wrap tie journal, then this five-star choice option will make you swoon. Handcrafted from genuine leather with thick paper, it's perfect for the romantic, the poet, the traveler, the thinker.

This journal looks luxe with a marble print and gold foil, but it's super affordable at just $4.99 at Target. It comes with college-ruled pages and a ribbon so you can hold your place at all times.

Keep it simple with this elegant pink linen lined journal.

Bulletin boards

Map out a vision for your next creative project on this linen fabric board available in various sizes and colors.

Hang this set of two bulletin boards above your desk for a space that's part decor, part display board for whatever tasks or art you want to look at. You can even split them up and put one in your kitchen or entryway to display memories.

This board has a gray stripe fabric, making it an attractive background for any mood board you want to create.

This fancy board is both functional and glam. At 20 by 20 inches, it's a modest size for any room in your home or office.

This twist on a classic cork board is a beautiful work of art in its own right. The colorful geometric print is called "South Beach" by Kate Aurelia Studio.

Place and move your to-do lists and mementos easily on this chic decorative magnetic board.

Don't let borders stop your worldly dreams. You can mark the places you're dying to travel to or tack up photos from the adventures you've already completed with 40 included push pins.

