Courteney Cox shares dance video, and Matthew Perry has thoughts

Courteney Cox is showing off her dance moves — but her former "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry isn't sure what to make of them.

The 55-year-old actress got "bored" while staying at home to avoid the coronavirus outbreak, so she shared a video of herself performing a viral TikTok dance that freaked out her former TV hubby.

Cox's short clip finds her boogying down to "Slidegang!" by Lil Jackie as part of the “Why Is Everything Chrome?” challenge.

"Hi honey, what the hell just happened?" Perry, 50, asked in the comments.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox played pals who fell in love and married on "Friends."

Cox joked that her dance routine scared off her daughter, Coco Arquette, 15, and her boyfriend, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, 43. "Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me?" she captioned her video, adding the hashtags #bored and #quarantine.

Of course, Arquette couldn't have been too mortified, since she's danced with her mom in previous TikTok videos.

Thankfully for Cox, several of her Hollywood pals commented to cheer her on.

"You are everything," gushed Allison Janney.

“I am seriously jealous. Of your moves,” wrote Selma Blair.

"Shake it!" wrote Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, who had her teenage son, Deacon Phillippe, teach her all about TikTok last September.

Cox and Witherspoon aren't the only celebs having a blast with the popular social media app.

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez got major laughs when they swapped outfits for their rendition of TikTok's "Flip the Switch" challenge.