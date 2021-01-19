I found a cute chunky cardigan that's comfy without being frumpy

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When describing my favorite new fashion find, three words come to mind: classic, cozy and versatile. Between loungewear and chunky sweaters, this year my closet has been exploding with pieces that are comfortable yet fashionable. My signature Zoom look is usually pajama pants or joggers on the bottom and a professional sweater on top.

Since we're not able to shop in stores as much as I would like, Amazon Fashion has been my new online happy place. Every year, I look for a new classic cardigan to add to my collection of sweaters — something that goes with everything. This year, I found a knitted cable knit button-down cardigan that checks all the boxes.

I chose the sweater in beige, and it has some serious Irish sweater feels in addition to giving me the trendy boyfriend sweater look. This button-down was the perfect addition to my Thanksgiving getup. I paired it with a staple black dress, tights, riding boots and a large hat.

Although the sweater is a little pricier than the average cardigan, I justified the cost by the quality and versatility of the buy. The sweater comes in more than 15 colors. And while most are neutrals, the lovers of a pop of color have some fun choices as well.

I love reaching for this source of comfort in the morning instead of a robe. The biggest perk is that I look put together for Zoom calls no matter how quickly I roll out of bed. The sweater also has two large pockets on both sides that are big enough to fit my iPhone or to warm my hands. When the sweater arrived, I was happy to see that the sweater looked exactly like it does online.

This everyday Amazon cardigan is just the right amount of warmth while not being too warm or itchy. I've worn it inside and outside to walk my dog when the outdoor temperature was in the 50s. This sweater will be a perfect spring, fall or cold summer night essential.

I've even worn the sweater under a larger winter coat for some extra warmth, and it's both breathable and not too bulky for layering. The sleeve length is fitting for the cozy style, and I have rolled up the sleeves and made cuffs for a polished appearance as well as worn them down over my hands for a cozier look.

This chunky cardigan is so versatile and definitely one of my favorite Amazon buys this season, so I can say it was $30 very well spent.

